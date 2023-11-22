A brave Limpopo woman decided to pose and interact with an adorable wild tortoise on the roadside

The recorded moment took an unexpected turn that left her and TikTok users shocked and laughing

The video's comments section is filled with reactions, from netizens interpreting the tortoise's behaviour

A woman found a wild tortoise walking in the middle of the road. Image: @alettasetlhare75

Source: TikTok

A woman's attempt to showcase the cuteness of a tortoise took a surprising turn when the creature decided it was the perfect moment to pee.

Tortoise video trends

Before the animal released on her skirt the lady kept saying hello and even gave it a kiss on its shell.

The whole fiasco was caught on camera and trended on TikTok. With 135,000 views and counting, the video posted by @alettasetlhare75 is drawing laughter and mixed reactions from amused viewers.

Interpreting tortoise talk

Viewers are offering their own interpretations of the tortoise's unexpected action. Some believe it's a sign of good luck, while others think the little reptile was expressing fear of being held.

Animal experts say if you come across a tortoise in the wild, it's crucial not to pick it up. Like a frightened young child who might wet their pants, a tortoise will release its bladder if alarmed.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers amused by tortoise

This unexpected twist entertained TikTok users who chimed in about the slow creatures.

See some comments below:

@chrismak30 said:

"Wait for the spiritual ones to tell you what it means when it pees on you. "

@Ndawini shared:

"I have two tortoises at my place they are very humble animals to keep."

@mamatn4 posted:

"It pees when it is scared."

@pamela.maphumulo mentioned:

"Take it to your home and keep it. I have three. One is as big as this one, his name is Quantum."

@mpilomoyana wrote:

"You should have taken it home that's good luck."

@Mokoledi stated:

"The bite from it is so painful."

@Ikezo30 said:

"Please I want it. I will pay you R2k."

@Fae12fae commented:

"It did not pee, it released water that it stores for dry seasons. Mara why did you pick it up, it does that when it’s scared."

