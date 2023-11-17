A man was out jogging when he saw a dog and a monkey together, looking like they were close buddies

The man made a viral video of the monkey and dog that were getting along very well with each other

Many people expressed disbelief after seeing the TikTok video showing the two animals together

A man proved that he saw a dog being friends with a monkey. Many people thought seeing the animals get along was interesting as most usually fight.

A TikTok video shows a man recording a monkey and a dog hanging out. Image: @sametbh

The video got lots of attention as people were amazed by the dog and the monkey. The TikTok post got over 30,000 likes.

Man records dog and monkey duo

A captivating video by @sametbh shows a man who recorded an unexpected sight during his jog—a monkey riding on the back of a husky dog. The clip shows the primate comfortably holding onto its husky companion.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

SA amazed by husky and monkey

Online users expressed their amazement after seeing the unusual but adorable friendship between the monkey and the husky. The video quickly gained attention, with viewers sharing their thoughts on the unique bond.

Alex commented:

"I just know they get into some wacky situations."

4700 said:

"Honestly, I would have never believed you either ."

Les wrote:

"I just know they have some wild stories to tell."

Xenaababyyy added:

"They’re besties; they’re scared to get separated when they’re all each other's got "

Ty imagined:

"They def started off fighting and earned each other's respect."

Kaila so petty remarked:

"This is chaotic, and I love it."

Animals fascinated TikTok viewers

TikTok users often find fascination in videos featuring wildlife. Another video gained viral attention on TikTok when a leopard was attacked by a group of baboons.

Mzansi shares stories of monkeys looting food

Briefly News previously reported that a Vanderbijlpark man got his revenge on a troublesome monkey that kept on stealing his food. He put food by his glass door and watched with pleasure as the little rascal struggled to open the door to touch the food.

Talk about revenge being sweet. The gent, @jonesmphahlele, posted his video on TikTok. He was tired of the funny monkey business of having his grub nicked by the primate, so he devised a devious plan and swung it into motion. He placed two naartjies on top of a lunch tin by the door.

The animal came monkeying about, thinking he would steal the food. His plan was foiled as the door was closed, and he could do nothing to reach the food that was so close and yet so far. Frustrated, the fellow decided to give up on his mission, signalling to his partner in crime that their plan had gone out of the window.

