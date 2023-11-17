A woman was at groove when she was caught on camera dancing and went viral after people noticed her clothes

The lady was putting on a show at the event, and many people were entertained especially when they noticed her outfit

Online users shared their hilarious takes after realising that the woman was wearing a brand-new outfit that she may not have bought

A woman left people suspicious after her dance video went viral. The lady was having fun in the video, but netizens were distracted by something on her clothes.

A TikTok video shows a woman having fun at night with a security tag on her clothes. Image: @nwa_mashele1

The video of the young lady received more than 30,000 likes. There were more than 2,000 comments from people who were cracking up over the video.

Woman dances at groove

A TikTok video posted by @nwa_mashele1 features a woman partying up a storm. In clip, she was at groove having fun.

Netizens soon noticed the groovist had an anti-theft tag still attached to her clothes.

Watch the video below:

South Africa amused by dancing woman

Online users speculated that the shop attendant might have forgotten to remove the clothing security tag. Others cracked jokes, trying to figure out how the tag left the store.

miemie said:

"Sometimes they forget to remove it, it happens "

charity_1530 commented:

"The question is how did it get out of the door."

LionGreat wrote:

"Shoplifters at groove."

Ziyanda Mbusi joked:

"Bizani amaphoyisa."

sesi nnana argued:

"Maybe they forgot to take it out."

