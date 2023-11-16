A woman had fun on TikTok after using her dad's shoes to make content that made her audience laugh

The lady made a hilarious TikTok video for her viewers that put her dad's choice of footwear on blast

Online users were amused as they watched the woman model in men's shoes with funny commentary added

A TikTokker went viral after making a hilarious video trying on shoes. The lady's try-on haul with a twist had many people laughing.

A TikTok video shows a woman rating her dad's shoes, and many joined in on the fun. Image: @mamacita1301

The TikTok video by the woman received over 400,000 likes. There were more than 1,000 comments from people discussing the shoes.

Lady models dad's shoes

A TikTok video by @mamacita1301 features the woman trying on her dad's shoes, providing a rating for each pair on a scale of 1 to 10. Watch the clip below to see her try on formal and casual men's shoes:

SA jokes about Dad's shoes

Online users joined the humour, commenting on the dad's shoe collection. Some emphasised that despite the quirky shoes, having a present dad is what truly matters.

Brenda commented:

"Your dad loves his family."

mathubamahle said:

"I'm sure your father is the coolest one in the house ."

TshegoKabinde commented:

"You know you wrong for this, as long as he takes care of the family."

Mohale_BirthMarkChild:

"But at least he is present ."

Thol'okuhle joked:

"Putting yourself in your father's shoe."

@NtakadzeniB.M_14 laughed:

"Why did the other ones turn into pumps."

Shoe collection goes TikTok viral

