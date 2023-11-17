A video shows a cute child recovering after crying when he finally got what he wanted from his mother

The TikTok post was a viral hit with people on the short-form video platform, as many thought the kid looked adorable

Online users cracked lots of jokes after they saw how a McDonald's meal made the child calm down

A little child went TikTok viral. In the clip, the kid looks like he has an emotional breakdown.

A TikTok video shows how McDonald's affected a baby's mood. Image: @stele

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of when the child looked at peace got thousands of likes. Many people had jokes about the kid's drama.

Boy comforted by McDonald's in TikTok video

The video, by @ststele, showed her child having what seemed like a meltdown. The went viral because his mood shifted as he began to calm down while enjoying McDonald's nuggets.

Watch the video below:

SoA amused by little boy

Online users found the child's changing moods in the video hilarious. Other moms told the creator how to trick their kid into thinking he eats McDonald's nuggets at home.

zips said:

"I love kids bathong, so stress free."

lungilenzuza735 commented:

"He must start looking for employment."

user2506420379282 wrote:

"Keep the nugget box, buy frozen ones.. Make them at home n put them in the box.. Works like a charm."

LindieG exclaimed:

"Haaibo please buy our boy all the chicken nuggets wena."

Yinhla@2018 reflected:

"He reminds me of my late son we couldn't pass KFC, so cute."

Dramatic kids in SA go TikTok viral

Children's antics often entertain online audiences, one video was no exception. Another child previously went viral for covering himself with a thick layer of Vaseline.

6-month-old boy's meat-eating video has South Africans amused

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a little six-month-old boy trying to feast on a large piece of meat has left Mzansi busting with laughter.

Starting to feed a baby solid foods is an exciting milestone for parents, WebMD states.

A video posted on TikTok by the child's mother, Dionnie Ncube, shows the baby biting on the meat with his gums with great determination.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News