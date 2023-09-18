Azania Sweeney, a 7-year-old South African model, has become a global sensation after a video of her performance at Colombia Fashion Kids 2023 went viral

Sweeney's journey at CFK was remarkable, and Sse is the first African and South African child to grace the prestigious CFK runway

CFK is a premier kid-fashion runway event in Latin America that showcases the work of international designers and celebrates diversity and inclusivity

Azania Sweeney, a 7-year-old South African sensation, has become a rising star in the kid fashion world after a viral video of her performance at Colombia Fashion Kids (CFK) 2023 garnered 10 million views on Instagram.

Mzansi child model takes Columbia by storm

Azania's journey at CFK was one for the books, with her Instagram followers skyrocketing from 400 to 59,000 within a week of her performance.

Colombia Fashion Kids is a premier kid-fashion runway event in Latin America, which took place in Bogota from August 23-29, 2023. The event featured international kid-fashion designers worldwide, showcasing their latest collections.

South African creative artist and performer Merv Marvey played an integral role in selecting Azania for the international platform. Recognising her exceptional talent and star potential, Marvey strategically chose to include Azania in the CFK lineup.

Watch Azania's viral video here.

CEO of CFK wowed by Azania's talent

Eduard Duque, the CEO and Founder of Colombia Fashion Kids, wholeheartedly approved the selection and casting choice of Azania Sweeney. Duque's support and belief in Azania's unique abilities paved the way for her historic participation in the first edition of Colombia Fashion Kids as the first African and South African child to grace its prestigious runway.

Coach Merv Marvey reflected on the event, saying:

"As audience members, witnessing kids and young people of different realities, races, backgrounds, and spectrums coming together through fashion and performance was incredibly special and inspirational. It reminded me of the natural humility that transcends all differences."

Azania Sweeney's remarkable appearance at Colombia Fashion Kids 2023 has propelled her into the global spotlight, solidifying her status as a rising star in the kid fashion world. The event celebrated diversity, inclusivity, and the transformative power of fashion and performance.

