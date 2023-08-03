Shaka iLembe actor Tsepo Doncabe has revealed how much he appreciates working alongside his idol Wiseman Mncube in the new drama series

The 17-year-old actor who is becoming a household name in the Mzansi television industry said he hopes to secure more gigs

Doncabe who rose to fame for playing Nkazimulo in Uzalo is now portraying the younger version of King Sohlangana in Shaka iLembe

Rising Mzansi star Tsepo Doncabe is happy to be working side by side with his all-time favourite actor and idol Wiseman Mncube in the Mzansi Magic drama series, Shaka iLembe.

‘Shaka iLembe’ actor Tsepo Doncabe says he is blessed to be working with his idol Wiseman Mncube. Image: @TshepoDoncabe and @wiseman_mncube

Source: Instagram

Tsepo Doncabe hope to learn a lot from Wiseman Mncube

Tsepo Doncabe who plays the younger version of King Sohlangana in Shaka iLembe said he was ecstatic when he realised that he was going to work with Mncube.

According to SowetanLIVE, Doncabe first met the seasoned actor when he was still trying to find his feet in the industry. Mncube then took him under his wing and taught him a few things about acting. Years later, the two are working together on a show. Doncabe said:

"I first met Mncube years ago when I was still honing my skills at theatre plays. He taught me to see my potential, he would advise me on how to express myself with different roles, and as a full circle moment, now that I am acting with him, he has helped me how to best portray the role of Sohlangana on the show.

"He helps me with my lines and how to bring feeling to a scene... I feel truly best to have had him as a mentor in my career."

Tsepo Doncabe chats about the future of his career

Tsepo has achieved a lot for a 17-year-old Matric student. The young actor who rose to fame for playing Nkazimulo in Uzalo is currently a part of the star-studded Shaka iLembe and he also secured another role on the new telenovela Sibongile and The Dlaminis.

The star said he wants to further his education and venture into scriptwriting. He also wants to start a production company to help upcoming actors and actresses.

"The vision is to keep going. I want to secure more acting gigs and embody more roles that help me push my boundaries. I also want to further my career as a director and a screenwriter."

