The TikTok video captures a rare showdown between a cobra and a mongoose on a South African golf course

The cameraman expresses disbelief at the incredible animal encounter, videoing as they drove

Mzansi viewers found humour in the unexpected wildlife brawl, turning it into a viral sensation

In an astonishing display of nature's drama, a recent TikTok video captured a fierce battle between a cobra and a mongoose on a golf course in South Africa.

This cobra and mongoose fight had people laughing in dissbelief.

The cameraman, initially in disbelief at the unfolding scene, shared the extraordinary encounter that has since become a source of both amazement and laughter for Mzansi viewers.

Man films cobra and mongoose fighting on golf course

The video, shared by @snag_africa_official, begins with the serene backdrop of a golf course, suddenly, a cobra and a mongoose appear, engaging in a heated battle. The cameraman's disbelief is palpable as he zooms in to capture the intensity of the confrontation.

South Africa is known for its diverse wildlife, but witnessing such a clash between a cobra and a mongoose in a seemingly tranquil setting is a rare occurrence. The mongoose, known for its agility and swift movements, counters the cobra's menacing strikes with remarkable skill. The cameraman's commentary adds a layer of humour to the situation as he expresses his amazement at the unfolding drama.

Mzansi has a laugh at the brawl

Mzansi, always ready for a good laugh, quickly embraced the TikTok video, turning it into a viral sensation. The unexpected nature of the animal brawl, set against the backdrop of a golf course, provided a unique blend of tension and amusement for viewers.

KgosiMabe said:

“Shout out to Josh for not driving away... We almost missed the action ”

Donell Kriel was shook:

“Was that another snake that went by as they were fighting? ”

Thatveegram was finished:

“The commentary... I wouldn't drive... I would run in the air”

ntata_bashemane dropped facts:

“You do know that the snake is faster than a golf cart?”

Maestro said:

“You can hear the fear in that guy’s voice.”

