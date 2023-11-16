A South African man has shared a clever DIY hack for freshening up bathrooms, and it's catching everyone's attention

The video, demonstrating the simplicity of the method of lighting a match, has taken social media by storm

Viewers love the straightforward and practical approach to eliminating odours, and it's a budget-friendly hack

A South African man is making waves on TikTok with his unconventional tip to freshen bathrooms by lighting a match.

Bathroom smell hack

The video, showcasing this simple yet effective hack, has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers entertained and intrigued. TikTok user @zeno.za shared the video that features him demonstrating the practice of lighting a match after using the bathroom, claiming it neutralises odours. The clip shows that the smell goes away, so there is no need for perfume or air fresheners.

The simplicity and apparent success of the method have sparked a surge of interest and engagement. Netizens praise the man for his lighthearted and practical approach to an age-old challenge.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves DIY tip

The unexpected trend is a testament to the power of everyday solutions, as viewers embrace the idea of a scented match for a quick and budget-friendly bathroom refresh.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Martha ngoma said:

"Air freshener makes things worse,if it's lavender plus that smell."

@Precious. asked:

"So like, just one matchstick will be enough? obvs asking for a friend."

@Tebby commented:

"Works like a charm!"

@Kabo shared:

"I thought my grandma is the only one who's using this technique kanti nibaningi."

@Prisca explained:

"Or light a candle when you sit down, and then blow it when you leave the bathroom."

@raphelakamogelo said:

"My grandfather used to do this all the time."

