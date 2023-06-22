A captivating TikTok video showcasing affordable Arab perfumes sold at Dragon City went viral

The influencer explained the exact location of the shop in Johannesburg and displayed the various perfume options in the short clip

The woman has successfully amassed an impressive 402K views, leaving viewers eager to explore this olfactory delight

A video of a shop selling cheap perfumes went viral. Image: @dragoncityhairrunner

Source: TikTok

Arab perfumes, renowned for their richness and longevity, are often associated with exorbitant prices.

Content creator alerts Mzansi to Johannesburg shop selling inexpensive fragrances

However, an influencer, @dragoncityhairrunner, has demystified this idea by showing a selection of affordable options, making these exquisite fragrances attainable for all.

According to her, the Arab perfumes are available at shop number C17 in Dragon City, where bulk purchases are also an option for those interested in reselling them for a profit.

Footage showing Arab perfumes goes TikTok viral

The video had a widespread reach and an impressive 13 000 likes on the social networking app.

People who like to experiment with scents appreciated the plug. They said they will be visiting the store in hopes of finding a signature fragrance that complements their personality and style.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users go wild for affordable Arab perfumes

@sphechris said:

"Angazi Dragon City kodwa ngiyawathanda."

@rethabileretha28 shared:

"Even in Small Street, they sell them. I've been buying since 2021."

@ttttt_253 stated:

"Man, we need a Cape Town plug."

@fransinanelao221 posted:

"Update the location we wanna want to shop."

@maspuly15 shared:

"I was there on Sunday danko."

@mzumbe808 asked:

"How much is the stock price for resellers?"

@bekkieMohlala commented:

"So many ways to make money."

@nobantu2012

"Please Zandile write the address for us of the place."

Source: Briefly News