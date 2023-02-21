A cape cobra gave a snake lover a little fright when it lashed out while he was recording a video

TikTok user @westswildworld shared footage of the speckled cape cobra snake launching itself at him

Mzansi peeps found the snake beautiful, however, it was not something they’d like to run into

Snakes are not everyone’s cup of tea. One man who likes snakes came across a speckled cape cobra and made the wrong move of touching the snake.

Summer brings out all the reptiles, and there are a lot in Mzansi. Snakes are one of the most commented on and one of the most unloved too.

TikTok user @westswildworld shared footage of the speckled cape cobra snake launching itself at him while to tried to hold it to take a video. He was lucky to have moved away just in time.

Capetonians contemplate relocating after seeing the snake

While the snake is beautiful, there is no way anyone wants to come in contact with tit. All these cape cobras are giving citizens nightmares.

See some of the comments:

@user475247401247 said:

“Did this snake bite the handler…”

@shanefriend89 said:

“Beautiful speckled cape cobra cheeky as well.”

@Wayne91g said:

“Naja”

@Pieter Nel said:

“Masegat”

Mzansi goes into panic over TikTok video of cape cobra snake slithering into the ocean: “New fear unlocked”

In related news, Briefly News reported that just when people with a fear of snakes thought they were relatively safe at the beach, a Cape Cobra comes along and takes a dip.

The TikTok video has every person second-guessing if it was seaweed touching their leg the last time they went for a swim or if it was a frikken snake!

TikTok user @bokvanblerkreal shared a video of a Cape Cobra casually playing in the waves on a local beach. The snake looked super chilled, swimming back and forth in the waves.

