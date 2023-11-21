A Mzansi woman shared a video on TikTok showing how she makes pap balls

The video went viral, with many people commenting on how impressive her technique was

Pap is a nutritious and filling dish that is a good source of carbohydrates, protein, and fibre

A woman shared how she gets her pap into perfect round balls. Image: @sibushi_mitchel

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman left many social media users intrigued and impressed after sharing a video of how she cooked and prepared her pap.

Woman shares pap balls tutorial

A TikTok video posted by @sibushi_mitchel shows the woman boiling water in a pot and another bowl, mixing the dry mielie meal with water before pouring it into the pot to cook.

She adds more mielie meal into the pot until she gets the desired consistency and cooks it until done.

She then puts a little water into a bowl and pours the pap in small amounts to form pap bowls. See how she does it in the video below:

According to Wellness Healthcare, pap is a nutritious and filling dish that is a good source of carbohydrates, protein, and fibre. It is also a relatively inexpensive food, making it a popular choice for many South African families.

According to South African Tourism, there are many different ways to make pap, but the basic method is to cook the maize meal in water until it is thick and porridge-like. The porridge can then be cooked further to make it stiff or soft, depending on the desired consistency.

Pap balls leave netizens impressed

Many netizens were taken aback by how she made the pap and prepared it into balls.

Weeh_Hay replied:

"Bengithi wenza idokwe, wase ethela impuphu ngaxakeka . At least I learned something ."

pheellobambiso5 said:

"It’s the fact that the stove remains spotless while cooking the pap."

vanes.sa commented:

"To us who only need a wooden spoon ."

Noklunga Labas'omuhl said:

"First of all!!! Guys nidla iyndingiliza ze’pap??."

Refehatso2018 replied:

"I'm gonna try it now when my pap is ready thank you."

Family takes own pap to eat at Spur

In another story, Briefly News reported that a family has raised eyebrows by bringing their homemade pap to a popular Spur restaurant.

The unexpected situation was recorded and shared on TikTok by user @da_v1t0 on his page. The clip has left the nation both amused and puzzled. Spur, a well-known South African restaurant chain, is famous for its delicious meals. However, this family decided to eat their steak with pap.

The TikTok video captures the family confidently unpacking their homemade pap at their Spur table, leaving restaurant staff and fellow diners amused as the lady dished for everyone.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News