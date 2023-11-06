A video of women adding gin to their pap has left social media users amused and confused

The Food Network says that using alcoholic beverages in cooking can act as a flavour enhancer and tenderise meat

Many South Africans found the video amusing, while others questioned why the ladies decided to add alcohol to the starchy meal

A video of women adding gin to their pap left social media users amused and confused at the unfamiliar recipe.

Pap is a kind of porridge made from maize meal and can be cooked to be runny, soft or stiff. Any time of the day is a great time to enjoy pap - breakfast, lunch or supper, SA Tourism explains.

Pap gets a gin-infused twist

The TikTok video shared by @khanyisilemnisi1 shows a woman stirring the stiff pap while cooking in a pot on a stove stop as her friend adds a few dashes of Gordons Gin to the pot.

Watch the video below:

According to the Food Network, whether it's beer, sake, rum or cabernet, using alcoholic beverages in cooking can be a flavour enhancer. It can also be used to tenderise meat in marinades or concentrate flavour when simmered down into sauces. What's even more fun about cooking with alcohol is how versatile it can be.

Perhaps that is what our pap-gin queens were trying to achieve.

South Africans react to the odd pap

Many netizens found the video amusing, while others couldn't help but ask why the ladies decided to add alcohol to the starchy meal.

Mbalenhl commented:

"LOL, alcohol evaporates when cooked, so why this?"

Professor wrote:

"I might understand the vodka part one day. but I'll never understand the untidy process of cooking."

Vhuthuhawe said:

"Physics students know gore the alcohol is gone ."

Nonosibanda2 replied:

"Yini lee manje ."

Siphiwe Sithole responded:

"Naku sizodakwa ipapa nkosi."

eccentric wrote:

"We also did this lamagida omunye waphuma sebona 3 doors ."

gugulethundlazi commented:

"Kuyodakwa from ebantwaneni to injayoh."

