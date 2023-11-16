A young woman shared a funny video saying that she was going to pay lobola (bride price) for her boyfriend after texting him first

Lobola is an African custom where the groom's family pays the bride's family in cattle or cash before the wedding

Many netizens found the video hilarious and joked that she didn't need to pay too much money for her man

A woman joked that she was going to lobola her man after texting him first. Image: @sinemazondwa

Source: TikTok

A young woman had social media users laughing out loud after sharing what she was willing to do after texting her boyfriend first.

A video shared by @sinemazondwa shows her rocking a formal men's suit and tie as she shared that she is on her way to pay lobola after texting her man first.

Lobola is an African custom by which a groom's family makes a payment in cattle or cash to the bride's family shortly before the marriage, News24 explains.

@sinemazondwa humorously shows herself dancing, flexing and holding the money she will use to pay the bride price for her man.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Mzansi reacts with banter

Many netizens reacted to the video with funny comments. Many joked that she did not need to pay too much money for her man and that just R5 was surely enough.

Lindokuhle kunene commented:

"Hai why so much money R5 is more than enough."

BEE-Bianca wrote"

"Hayi ngama shumi!!!! Ngosheleni kuphela futhi please ."

OBI replied:

"Intombazane must...."

Cebo commented:

"Side note: people used to do something this before kwaZulu. Vuke ekuseni, go with an aunt to his home and sit there till the come hear you out."

Luthaila_Tay replied:

"I’m so dead!! it’s like I hear your laugh after that performance."

margosfeet said:

"Anything more than those coins is too much for indoda❤️."

J commented:

"Standing on business is hard☝."

