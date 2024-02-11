A young lady from Limpopo who recently obtained her Honours in Social Sciences from Rhodes University has opened up about her 2024 plans

Ngalava Melody Chauke is only 21 and already holds two separate qualifications and hopes to obtain her PhD by 26

In a follow-up chat with Briefly News, the graduate notes that while her desire to start her master’s in 2024 didn’t pan out, she still plans on expanding her knowledge base in any way she can

A young Limpopo-born 21-year-old who obtained her Honours in Social Sciences from Rhodes University has big plans for her future.

Ngalava Melody Chauke is a Rhodes University graduate. Image: Ngalava Melody Chauke/Supplied.

In a previous chat with Briefly News, Ngalava Melody Chauke, commonly known as ‘Melody’, opened up about her passion for social cohesion and the desire she has to bag a doctoral qualification by the age of 26.

Now, in a follow-up conversation, the young woman shares her short-term plans for 2024 and offers advice for young women who want to excel academically.

Rhodes graduate shares 2024 plans

Melody notes that despite not studying toward her master’s this year, she remains undeterred in her quest for knowledge:

“I’m currently working at Jonsson Workwear as part of their graduate opportunity. I planned to study further while working but I unfortunately cannot afford to pay for my fees.

“For now, the plan is to work and grow in a professional setting so I can be more equipped and further raise funds for my master’s. I’m planning on doing short courses this year just to continue gaining knowledge.”

21-Year-old advises students

The intelligent young woman notes that ladies should never be afraid of jumping for all opportunities presented to them:

“I would advise young women to raise their hand whenever they get a chance. By raising their hand, I mean choosing to take part in developmental programs and opportunities, volunteering even in the smallest initiatives, and familiarising themselves with the surrounding environment (schools or workspaces).

“Volunteerism builds confidence and guides one into new ventures. I think we hardly believe in the power we have to grow and achieve as individuals. It’s advisable to always give it a try before asking why and how because those are things that bring fear and doubt.

“Consultations also hold the power to bring positive change, if there is a leader or an experienced individual around, take advantage and keep on asking questions that will bring growth. There’s so much I can say but nothing beats confidence and research.”

Melody is a passionate young woman with a good head on her shoulders and an attitude that will undoubtedly lead her to more success.

