Moratoa Trinity Mokoena is an inspiring, beautiful, and smart young woman who obtained her PhD from the University of the Witwatersrand

The 31-year-old previously opened up to Briefly News about making the transition to academia after working as a teacher

Now, the stunner shares important advice for young people who want to take on the field of higher education

A gorgeous, smart young woman who obtained her PhD in Technology Teacher Education, specialising in Industrial Arts Teacher Education at the University of the Witwatersrand, continues to inspire.

Moratoa Trinity Mokoena who obtained her PhD. Image: mt_mokoena/Instagram.

In a previous interview with Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor, Moratoa Trinity Mokoena reflected on taking on the field of academia after working as a high school educator.

Now, the newly minted doctor shares words of wisdom for young people who want to take on the field of higher education in either a research or lecturing capacity.

University of Witwatersrand graduate advises

The 31-year-old notes that relationship-building within academia is essential to success within the field:

“The academic journey can be very lonely, so I would encourage young people to immerse themselves in a community and cultivate beneficial relationships and networks in the field or institution at large.”

Moratoa further explains that young people who want to be lecturers should always remember the influence and responsibilities they have over their students’ growth:

“For those embarking on the road to lecturing, always remember that you hold a huge responsibility in the professionalisation of your students for their future. The role will require passion, finesse, and fortitude in the ever-changing educational landscape.

“Students thrive in a relatable, accessible, and liberating space so ours is to facilitate that environment whilst maintaining the integrity of the module objectives.”

While perseverance is key, the emerging academic also advises young people to cast a wide net and explore various fields of interest:

“I would encourage them to explore other opportunities because full-time academic jobs are hard to come by.”

PhD graduate shares plans for 2024

While she wants to grow in academia, Moratoa states that rest and recuperation are vital for her after the monumental feat she recently conquered:

“I am taking my first post-doctoral year to rest, reflect, and explore other prospects in my field outside of academia. Contributing to the creative industries has taken an exhilarating turn for me as a social media content creator and I believe there are untapped skills I have acquired from my higher education studies.

“However, I am not totally abandoning my love for research. I still hope to build my publication record and make a meaningful impact in the lives of my physical and virtual community.”

