A 28-year-old who obtained her doctoral degree from a well-known university in the United States of America has some words of wisdom

The young lady persevered throughout her studies, despite a family tragedy occurring while she was in the middle of her studies

Briefly News reached out to Hope Muronga, who shared some advice for young girls who want to take on the field of academia

A strong young woman who is originally from Limpopo has left many people inspired by her story of courage.

Hope Muronga is an inspiring academic. Image: Hope Muronga/LinkedIn.

The 28-year-old obtained her PhD in Economics from the University of Southern Illinois in the United States of America.

PhD graduate shows resilience

In a previous chat with Briefly News, the emerging academic opened up about the tragic passing of her father, reflecting on how she needed to remain abroad to complete her research.

Now, in a follow-up conversation, the newly minted doctor laments on the advice she would give her younger self.

Hope has achieved so much at a young age and dreams of utilising her theoretical skills to make a difference.

Limpopo graduate inspires

The lovely lady shares a few nuggets of wisdom for young ladies who may lack the confidence to fully pursue their dreams:

“You have the potential! Your background should not define any of your capabilities. If you believe in yourself, maintain resilience, persevere, and determination, you will make substantial contributions to the field. Trust in your abilities, seek guidance, and make the most of all the resources at your disposal.

“I wish I had known that it does not matter where you begin, with tenacity, you have the ability to rise from adversity, catch up, and ultimately exceed expectations.”

Hope is a true inspiration, and we hope she continues motivating many more young ladies.

