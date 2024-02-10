A young woman who started a farming business with five other ardent ladies has opened up about the challenges she faces

The lady from Diepsloot, Gauteng was previously a shop assistant before dipping her toes into the field of entrepreneurship

Briefly News had a follow-up chat with Nthabiseng Velry Marutha, who opened up about her 2024 goals, which include securing more land to farm on

A dedicated vegetable farmer from Diepsloot, Gauteng, who started a farming endeavour with five other passionate ladies is dreaming big.

Nthabiseng Velry Marutha is a vegetable farmer. Image: Nthabiseng Velry Marutha/Supplied.

Source: UGC

The 28-year-old was originally employed as a shop assistant before taking on the field of agripreneurship.

Briefly News caught up with Nthabiseng Velry Marutha, who produces organic Hubbard squash and is a staunch advocate for healthy eating.

Gauteng farmer shares challenges

While the entrepreneur works hard at her craft, she does face barriers to entry within the farming sector:

“Our biggest challenges are land, theft, irrigation, and irregular weather changes.”

However, despite the turmoil and travail, the young lady continues to thrive and notes that her business is growing at a steady pace:

“The business has grown but is still expanding, from where we started, we have managed to get a piece of land to produce something for it to function.

“We were able to positively impact unemployment issues by employing a guy to help us with manpower. Land issues are our biggest struggle at this point.”

Farmer shares 2024 ambitions

Nthabiseng has both short and long-term plans. Opening up about her 2024 ambitions, the businesswoman says that increasing land space is vital:

“I want a land where we can plant and secure a subcontract with 1019 sources in supplying them with peppers.”

Cape Town lady thrives as farmer

In a related story by Briefly News, a young hun from Cape Town is thriving in the agricultural sector after farming for only a few years.

After closing her takeaway business during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown, Khayelitsha resident, Ncumisa Mkabile, started farming.

The poultry agripreneur is also a single mother, markets vegetables, and has big ambitions for the future.

Source: Briefly News