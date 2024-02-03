A 28-year-old lady in Diepsloot, Gauteng is creating a legacy for herself and attempting to build a more health-conscious society

The young woman tells Briefly News that she started a vegetable farm cooperative enterprise along with five other ambitious women

Nthabiseng Velry Marutha opens up about her passion for farming and reflects on her future ambitions

A lady in Diepsloot, Gauteng is working hard with the farming endeavour she runs with five other strong women.

Nthabiseng Velry Marutha is a Gauteng vegetable farmer. Image: Nthabiseng Velry Marutha/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Nthabiseng Velry Marutha was honoured in a post by the Agriculture and Young Facebook page.

Briefly News then contacted the young woman, who shared where her passion for farming stemmed from.

Gauteng farmer is health conscious

The entrepreneur was formerly a shop assistant before she started the business she runs, called Genzee Agriwomen Co-operative:

“The health issues that we encountered as today's youth and the COVID-19 virus made me realise the essence of healthy eating awareness. I farm organic vegetables and spread the knowledge about making better food choices.”

Nthabiseng notes that the company is self-funded and was started in August 2022, during Women’s Month.

Former shop assistant is ambitious about farm

The 28-year-old explains that she and the ladies who work with her want to see their business endeavour grow sporadically and for the enterprise to make a positive impact in society:

“We want to see ourselves becoming well-known organic farmers and endeavour to continue to spread awareness about the benefits of healthy eating.”

Nthabiseng's farm produces organic Hubbard squash and she prides herself in the quality of her products.

Source: Briefly News