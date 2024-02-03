A 34-year-old woman from the North West province who now resides in Johannesburg undertook a new adventure after initially working in the sound engineering field

Tebogo Mosweu tells Briefly News that she has always been interested in entrepreneurship

Now, the perseverant woman has a gifting business she runs after leaving her previous job and taking a leap of faith

Taking on a new sector when you’ve qualified in a specific field is no child’s play – but that’s exactly what one woman from the North West did.

Tebogo Mosweu has a gifting business. Image: Tebogo Mosweu/Supplied.

Tebogo Mosweu, who currently lives and operates in Johannesburg, owns Ditebogo Gifts, and tells Briefly News about finding her passion in entrepreneurship.

North West woman is engineer

The 34-year-old previously worked at SABC before taking a huge leap and deciding to start a business:

“I am a qualified sound engineer who worked for SABC's Channel Africa as a technical sound producer for six years.

“But from childhood, I've always been passionate about entrepreneurship and doing great things. I always wanted to do more, and I am inspired by excellence.”

Businesswoman self-funded her enterprise

Tebogo notes that she utlised her modest retirement fund to get her gifting business off the ground:

“After that, we started using my husband's salary to patch wherever funds were needed, especially to process orders. I also pawned a lot of personal and household items to push the business.

“Thanks also go to my family and friends who came in whenever I needed them. It has been bootstrapping from the beginning until now.”

The ambitious woman explains that she left her job because of the lack of growth in her previous role – she needed a new and fresh challenge to sink her teeth into:

“I started my business in 2018 after resigning from my job. I wanted something that would be challenging and different every day – full of adventure and fulfilment.

Tebogo explains that she sells personalised gifts, offers printing services, flowers, and more, and hopes to continue growing the reach of her enterprise.

