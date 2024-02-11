A hard-working 31-year-old mom in Hammanskraal has reflected on the obstacles she faces with her décor and furniture enterprises

Maria Mabunda is a Human Resources Management professional and has two businesses she runs

In a follow-up chat with Briefly News, the mother of two kiddies opens up about some of the challenges she faces as she juggles two enterprises

A mother of two children in Hammanskraal is juggling her way to success – balancing her full-time job with two enterprises.

Maria Mabunda is a hard-working entrepreneur in Hammanskraal. Image: Maria Mabunda/Supplied.

Source: UGC

In a recent conversation with Briefly News, the sis said that she is a Human Resources Management professional who hustles with two businesses she started to help her mother and sister.

Hammanskraal lady hustles hard

Balancing various endeavours with motherhood, marriage, and a full-time job is no child’s play and the 31-year-old often encounters challenges. Briefly News asks Maria Mabunda about some key barriers to entry:

“Not having equipment for a customer’s requirements and having to hire out equipment is a struggle. Not having transportation was also a big challenge but we managed to buy a minivan.”

However, despite all the hassles, the lovely lady is dedicated to her craft and wants to ensure that she’ll always be successful.

Mom of 2 inspires many

Maria is a lover of all things beautiful and wants her dreams to take flight and lead to the manifestation of an amazing future for her family.

She offers various services and dreams of growing her business and reaching greater heights than ever before. Sharing more about her hustles, she said:

“We do décor for all types of events and we sell interior furniture, headboards, couches, chairs and tables, and any other furniture.”

Cape Town lady thrives as farmer

In a related story by Briefly News, a young hun from Cape Town is thriving in the agricultural sector after farming for only a few years.

After closing her takeaway business during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown, Khayelitsha resident, Ncumisa Mkabile, started farming.

The poultry agripreneur is also a single mother, markets vegetables, and has big ambitions for the future. She loves her job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News