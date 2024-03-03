There are so many talented and inspiring South African women we have been privileged enough to feature on the Women Empowerment section at Briefly News

Lovely ladies who are graduates and thrive with their respective businesses have been firm favourites

Briefly News looks back on three talented women who hold multiple qualifications we’ve spoken to, one of whom shared her admirable future dreams

Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor has had the privilege of featuring many wonderful female graduates who now own businesses.

Maria Mabunda (left), Bridgette Kelebogile Montja (centre), and Sinqobile Mdlalose (left) are graduates with businesses. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Some of these ladies were looking for additional sources of income, with others wanting to build empires for themselves.

We look back on three lovely ladies whose stories we told recently. They are qualified in various fields and inspire many people.

Gauteng woman loves make-up

Bridgette Kelebogile Montja is a mother of one who holds a degree in forensic science from Unisa and works as a make-up artist.

The mom of one told Briefly News that she is also a lecturer and mentors young people who want to take on the beauty industry.

Hammanskraal graduate makes furniture

Maria Mabunda started her décor and furniture businesses to help her mother and sister financially.

The supermom holds a degree in psychology from Unisa and an honours qualification in human resources management at Regent Business School.

2-Time graduate inspires

KZN-born Sinqobile Mdlalose holds a degree in occupational therapy from the University of Pretoria, and a business qualification from Mancosa.

The 28-year-old has a flower and events business and tells Briefly News that she wants to empower and uplift other ladies with her enterprise:

“At the true core of it, I want to be able to mentor women and empower them to be able to be who they want to be.

“There are many women (young and old) who are not brave enough to go for what they want, and sometimes seeing a woman who looks like them or has a similar story to them, can be empowering.”

UKZN graduate has catering business

In a related story by Briefly News, a young woman from KZN who currently lives in Johannesburg is working hard to ensure her business will be a success.

The 26-year-old UKZN graduate continues to grind with her day job while running a catering business.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News