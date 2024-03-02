Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor has featured various inspiring women in farming over the years

Farming was formerly thought of as a male-dominated field. Now, however, women from various provinces in South Africa have their boots firmly on the ground and thrive in this sector.

Nthabiseng Velry Marutha (centre), Ncumisa Mkabile (right), and Thando Magane (left), are three hard-working farmers. Image: Supplied.

Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor has been privileged enough to interview many inspiring women in the agricultural sector over the years.

We look back on just a few ladies we have written about in 2024, with one of the strong women sharing that she’ll never give up, despite the odds.

Cape Town farmer wins award

Ncumisa Mkabile started her farming enterprise after her catering business failed due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, after many years of toiling as a vegetable and poultry farmer, the single mother has won another award she can be proud of.

She made waves online with her wonderful accolade and told Briefly News that she would love to obtain funding to grow her business.

Gauteng farmer loves health

Nthabiseng Velry Marutha and five other inspiring women took a risk and started a vegetable farm because of their interest in health.

Nthabiseng told Briefly News about her passion and advocacy for healthy eating, with the enterprise a passion project for her.

KZN woman with farm overcame flooding

Thando Magane has faced many hurdles since starting her farming business, and when the KZN floods hit in 2022, she encountered more hurdles.

However, despite the challenges, the supermom tells Briefly News that God Almighty has bigger plans for her:

“We experienced more flooding and that delayed everything, and made the journey more difficult. But, I know God was preparing me for better than I had anticipated.”

Soweto carpenter slays with veggie farm

In another story, Briefly News previously wrote about a hard-working carpenter from Soweto with a wendy house business who started farming and is quite happy with her career choice.

Zandile Khumalo shared with Briefly News some of the challenges she faces in the agricultural sector.

