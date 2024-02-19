Thando Magane is an inspiring KZN farmer who overcame great odds as she strove to be successful

In 2022, the farmer was affected by flooding, and she was forced to start over and reduce the number of staff members she had

In a follow-up chat with Briefly News, Thando says that while the journey has been difficult, she’ll continue the fight for independence and greatness

A farmer in KZN who was affected by flooding in 2022 continues to work hard to be successful.

Thando Magane is a perseverant KZN farmer. Image: Thando Magane/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Briefly News previously wrote about Thando Magane, owner of the Fresh Nest Farming Consultants company, after the floods had wreaked havoc on her business.

Now, in a follow-up chat, the perseverant woman shares how her agricultural endeavour has faired over the last year and reflects on her latest plans.

The farmer has dealt with many issues

Thando notes that she struggled to get help after her business was affected by flooding and she decided to lease out her farms as she navigated the new reality of starting over:

“It looks like Mother Nature is still not on our side, especially in KZN. We keep getting floods that take us back all the time. By the grace of God, I always have people who believe in my work and who are willing to give me a chance.”

But Thando is no stranger to starting over and in 2013, after the woman became an entrepreneur, her farming endeavour quickly got into debt and she needed to refocus and realign herself. She then worked harder and learnt the necessary skills to improve herself.

KZN farmer shares plans

Thando explains that the ongoing unpredictable weather conditions in KZN continue to plague her:

“One of the challenges was the fact that we experienced more floods, which delayed everything and made the journey even more difficult. But God was preparing me for better than what I had planned.”

The inspiring woman shares that her 2024 plans involve creating more employability through her farm:

“Most of the farm workers we had to let go of after the floods are still not employed. We have re-employed some of them, but our wish is to re-employ all of them [in the future]. We need to secure a bigger farm for production, so we can afford to bring back all of them.”

Soweto carpenter slays with veggie farm

In another story, Briefly News previously wrote about a hard-working carpenter from Soweto with a Wendy house business who started farming and is quite happy with her career choice.

Zandile Khumalo shared with Briefly News some of the challenges she faces in the agricultural sector.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News