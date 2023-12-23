A hard-working mother in Temba, Gauteng, has reflected on the lessons she has learnt with her beauty business

Bridgette Kelebogile Montja is a Unisa graduate and told Briefly News that success with her enterprise required a ton of discipline

The 22-year-old further reflected on her challenges and opened up about how important it is for her to support herself and her daughter

A lovely 22-year-old mother of one is working hard to ensure her beauty business is a success.

Bridgette Kelebogile Montja is a mom who has a business. Image: Bridgette Kelebogile Montja/Supplied.

The young woman is a Unisa forensics graduate in Temba, Gauteng but decided to follow her passion and start an enterprise.

Briefly News caught up with Bridgette Kelebogile Montja, who shared what her biggest lessons of 2023 were.

Unisa graduate thrives as beautician

Bridgette notes that patience and determination are key for success with any endeavour:

“This year, I learned patience, discipline, how to set my priorities straight, and most of all, I learned how to sacrifice for my dreams.”

The entrepreneur is a mom of a young daughter and is working hard to create a great future for her little one.

Beautician works as a lecturer

In addition to having her own beauty business, the ambitious hun is also a lecturer and loves empowering other women who are passionate about the industry:

“I obtained my lecturing job through a fellow beautician. I just got a call asking if I could come work with them. I agreed. At first, it was a casual thing. Now, I work full-time with them.”

Bridgette says that she loves the independence her business affords her and the flexible hours:

“Although there are certain challenges that come with the business, but running it always felt like a big accomplishment. Giving out the skill I have will always be my favourite part of running this business.”

