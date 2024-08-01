Netizens are angry at the current cost of living in the country, with prices of essential goods such as toothpaste skyrocketing

In a video posted by @jkheehee, Mzansi commented on some other items which have had absurd prices

Some even noted these price increases had doubled in just a space of a year or even less

A video revealing that toothpaste costs R115 in Cape Town has gone viral, sparking outrage across South Africa. Images: @jkheehee.

Source: TikTok

This hun's video has sent shockwaves through South Africa. It indicated that a tube of toothpaste in Cape Town now costs an astonishing R115.

The revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage and dismay across social media platforms.

However, many netizens noted the widespread struggle nationwide, not just in specific areas.

Watch the video here:

It's not just Cape Town

Mzansi quickly pointed out that the steep prices aren't exclusive to Cape Town.

Netizens from various parts of the country chimed in, sharing their own experiences with the rising costs of everyday essentials.

Cas commented:

"Bold of you to assume it's Cape Town only 🤣🤣😳😳”

EaZy highlighted another example of inflated prices, stating:

"SPAR in Stellenbosch (Neelsie) normal Pringles are R83 💀💀💀"

This sentiment was echoed by many who have noticed a sharp increase in the cost of groceries and other necessities.

The staggering prices have left many South Africans in disbelief. Ladynextdoor🐞 exclaimed:

"Excuse me?😭”

While Tereliq shared:

"I bought a Flake chocolate for R17 yesterday 💀"

Price hikes beyond toothpaste and growing frustrations

The surge in prices isn't limited to toothpaste. The frustration is noticeable, with many feeling the pinch at the checkout.

Onkabetse; 🌻 noted:

"What gets me is Dove. When did we get to R90.00 for 4 bars 🥲"

While HelloMyLovelies💕 urged others to:

"Go check the price of cheese😭"

Biancadoesbtlikeu expressed a common sentiment:

"It’s becoming scary 😭 but why all this when it’s my turn to be an adult??"

Piela Ntando Ndlovu shared a particularly disheartening experience:

"I had to leave some of the items at the till cause the price increases when you get there 🙃"

"The real cost of living": Citizens share monthly expenses and income woes

In a similar report, Briefly News reported that the ongoing economic struggle in South Africa has sparked vibrant conversations on social media about financial realities.

Citizens share their struggles, from minimal incomes barely covering school fees and rent to high salaries still insufficient for comfortable living.

The comments reveal many's stark financial challenges, highlighting the widespread strain on households.

