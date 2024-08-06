A gentleman noticed an unusual thing at a petrol station while trying to get fuel for his vehicle

The guy observed that while the litres were going up on the screen, nothing was coming out of the pump

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing shock and sharing similar stories

A video of a gentleman showing a scam he noticed at a petrol station has left the internet stunned.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @clementsa4, a man can be seen at a fuel station. It is not clear where he was or what was the name of the station. But he held the gas pump in his hand with no fuel coming out, but a sound.

As this happens, the machine is dishing out false information, giving the impression that fuel is coming out. The litres kept going up while nothing was coming out of the pump.

Man warns about petrol station scam

Netizens share similar stories

The video raked over 500k views, with many online users expressing their shock and sharing their fuel stations of choice.

@semakalengdube shared:

"My habit is that every time before paying I switch on my ignition and if it doesn't move then there's no petrol poured."

@Thuso Pono said:

"Since I prefer Engen because I've noticed their petrol stays long or is it just me."

@Streak101 wrote:

"Experienced this with Engen on Friday🥲."

@Lwandoskie Fata expressed:

"I experience this at Caltex garage .. with my last R300 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️the bars didn’t increased at all 💔😂."

@Iggz shared:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣Happened to me in witbank. Got nothing for R500 petrol. Realized in the morning when going to work 🤞🏿Satafrika🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@real_father99 commented:

"Go with a container."

@Bhelz said:

"So I must continue stepping out and look at the numbers going up😂😂😂, I have been doing it right all along."

Woman handles petrol station miscommunication with kindness

In another story, Briefly News reported about a miscommunication at a petrol station that cost a customer R600.

@afrikanmunnira said she went to the petrol station with her mom's car. She asked the petrol attendant to put on R68 worth of petrol. However, the attendant put on petrol worth R600. The young lady was nice and understood that things like that happen. She borrowed money from her family and paid for the fuel.

