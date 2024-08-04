A young woman demonstrated an act of Ubuntu to a petrol attendant after a huge miscommunication

The kind lady asked for petrol worth R68 but the attendant put on petrol worth R600

The online community reacted to the video, with many impressed by how the hun handled the situation

A woman reacted with kindness and grace to a petrol attendant's mistake. Image: @afrikanmunnira

A young lady took to her TikTok account and shared a heartwarming story where she had a miscommunication with a petrol attendant.

@afrikanmunnira said she went to the petrol station with her mom's car. She asked the petrol attendant to put on R68 worth of petrol. However, the attendant put on petrol worth R600.

A miscommunication happened somewhere and the young lady was nice and understood that things like that happen. She further placed herself in the shoes of the attendant who probably earns R3k a month, at most.

The young lady who herself didn't have money except the R68 made calls to friends and family who sent her the money. She paid the petrol attendant and everyone fairly won because the car was filled and the petrol attendant would not have to lose 20% of his salary.

Lady shows Ubuntu to petrol attendant after miscommunication

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens applaud the kind lady

The video gained over 100k views, with many online users loving what the driver did.

@Amahle shared:

"Told him to put R200; he did it manually, and was daydreaming, and he realised at R420! 😭 Yho!"

@H💕🇿🇦 wrote:

"People are so shocked about Cyril's economy 🫣 The petrol station I frequent I see R40/R50 mostly and the lowest I've seen was a Golf that put R19."

@Margreez expressed:

"Compassion and empathy like this is the only thing we need in the world ❤️."

@🦋🐝 commented:

"I love humans like you."

@Chillies101 said:

"So impressed. Continue spreading positivity."

Woman gets petrol bill wrong

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who got a man's petrol bill wrong.

Taking to social media, online user @Callmethaboo2nd shared the blunder using screenshots of the original tweet, the response from the woman as well as the counter-response from the other tweeps. Saffas were baffled at how the woman could have made such an error and didn’t hold back to share their 2 cents on the tweet.

