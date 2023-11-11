A South African woman went on social media to flaunt her sculpted acrylic nails that she paid R950 for

She shared a TikTok video that shows the trouble she had to go through to get the perfect manicured set

Many viewers expressed disbelief at the hefty price tag, claiming the nail tech overcharged the client

A woman's expensive sculpted acrylic nails raised eyebrows on social media.

A woman shared her experience of splurging R950 on a set of sculpted acrylic nails.

The video, posted on the TikTok account @petracarole, has sparked a heated online debate over whether the jaw-dropping price is justified.

Woman gets expensive manicure

The TikTok user arrived at the salon bright and early, eager to be the first client of the day. Little did she know that her choice of glamorous acrylic nails would set off a storm on social media.

Nail tech's artistry or overcharging

The video has now amassed a whopping one million views in just four days. It takes viewers through the process of the nail tech shaping the acrylic nails and adding intricate nail art.

While some users praised the craftsmanship, many couldn't get past the staggering price tag, accusing the nail tech of robbery.

Watch the video below:

Internet erupts in discussion

The comments section was filled with discussions about the true value of salon services in the ever-evolving beauty industry.

See some of the comments below:

@ke.enhlee posted:

"You were robbed at 8am in the morning."

@sia_appleberry commented:

"R950 I get knotless braids, nails, lunch and money for Uber."

@chumisak said:

"Just another reminder that I'm broke because for R950 I get braids and nails done."

@belle_landii stated:

"If my nails are R950, they better last 365 days without getting old."

@its_miss_maam_2u mentioned:

"Looks like nails that someone from Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones would do."

@rasbaewabantu asked:

"Is it just me who feels R950 for nails is absurd?"

@the_real_mk_hlokoane shared:

"I can get my nails done three times with R950."

@xatyiswa21 added:

"Are those nails made of pure silver? No way."

