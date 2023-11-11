A talented young artisan goes viral on TikTok for showcasing her handmade sandal creations and the intricate process behind them

The video amasses an impressive 1.9 million views as netizens marvel at the unique designs and craftsmanship

Viewers flood the comments section, expressing interest in purchasing the sandals and inquiring about prices and the artisan's location

A young woman recorded herself making handmade sandals. Image: @tiptopthong

Source: TikTok

A young artisan was showered with virtual praise on TikTok for her stylish handmade sandals.

Video of woman's handmade sandals

The mesmerising video, posted by @tiptopthong, showcases the artist's creative process, from raw materials to the final stylish footwear.

1.9 Million TikTok views and counting

The video racked up a staggering 1.9 million views. Netizens are not just watching; they're captivated by the skill and dedication on display. Each sandal shows the creativity and craftsmanship that goes into making stylish shoes.

Demand sparks in the comments

The comments section turned into a busy marketplace as viewers expressed their desire to own a pair of these unique sandals. Inquiries about prices and the woman's location were raised turning the viral sensation into a hot commodity.

@yummy_sophia11m said:

"I have ordered from here before, her footwear comes exactly as seen here."

@willy_pee0 posted:

"God bless your handwork."

@syrrona_ stated:

"I pray your business succeeds mamas. These are really nice."

@materialbelle__ shared:

"I want all of them."

@deevah39 commented:

"Girl you got talent. I'm from Vincy and I would love to support your business."

@manifestgoodtingz wrote:

"These are top tier."

@mikaylat19 asked:

"Wow beautiful,❤️how do I order?"

@feliciabancroft85 mentioned:

"I need a few pairs to purchase too."

