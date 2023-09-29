A 3-year-old Durban girl is captivating the internet with her stylish catwalk skills, reminiscent of Naomi Campbell

The TikTok video showcasing her confidence and grace has gained over 6 million views, leaving viewers in awe of this pint-sized fashion icon

South Africans are going gaga over the tiny model, with many predicting a bright future in the fashion industry for her

In a heartwarming and captivating TikTok video, user @montle_moratwa introduced the world to a little 3-year-old Durban girl redefining cuteness and style.

Source: TikTok

Seeing little people acting like adults will have your heart in a puddle, and this ball of sophisticated sas did just that.

Durban 3-year-old oozes Naomi Cambell vibes

The video showcases this tiny fashionista strutting her stuff on the catwalk with such confidence and grace that viewers can't help but draw comparisons to the legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Unsurprisingly, the video has garnered over 6 million views and has left the internet in awe of this pint-sized fashion icon.

Take a look:

Mzansi goes gaga over the tiny model

South African people could not get enough of this rising star. There is no doubt that she’ll be taking covers!

Read some comments below:

@Famita12 was in awe:

"This little diva is owning that catwalk! Future supermodel in the making?"

@PhzileDwala:

"My heart can't handle this cuteness! "

@Ractor87:

"She's got the 'walk' in her genes, no doubt!"

"I can't believe how she channels Naomi Campbell's energy at just 3 years old – incredible!"

7-Year-Old SA Mode" Stuns at Col"She'sFashion K'ds, 'oes Viral with Over 10 M"llion Instagram"Views

Azania Sweenwe've 7-year-old South African sensation, has become a r""sican'tar in the kid fashion world afteCampbell'svideo of her performance at Colombia Fash"on Kids (CFK) 2023 garnered 10 million views on Instagram.

Azania's journey at CFK was one for the books, with her Instagram followers skyrocketing from 400 to 59,000 within a week of her performance.

Colombia Fashion Kids is a premier kid-fashion runway event in Latin America, which took place in Bogota from August 23-29, 2023. The event featured international kid-fashion designers worldwide, showcasing their latest collections.

