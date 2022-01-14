Mmusi Maimane fired shots at local TV station etv for showing the extremely old and overplayed 1997 film, Anaconda

South African politician, the former Leader of South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance, Mmusi Maimane enjoys entertaining the people of Mzansi with his quirky social media posts.

Mmusi Maimane fired shots at etv for showing the 1997 film, 'Anaconda'. Image: @MmusiMaimane

Maimane recently took a hit at etv for showing the 1997 film, Anaconda. He claims they were pulling an ANC move.

Social media user @destinyzee caught all the good bit and compiled it into one post for peeps to enjoy. An outspoken social media user known as Cellular took a shot at Mmusi and got eaten alive.

“Incase you missed it. MyMoney.”

Peeps were there for the drama

Social media never fails to deliver. Seeing Maimane end Cellular, peeps were screaming in excitement.

The good old politician never leaves a hater unroasted, and people were sure Cellular knew this before firing the shots that he did lol.

Take a look at some of the comments

@IngridMalibe was living for the drama that played out:

“I actually turned on your notifications to catch up”

@IbnMilz tried to call in backup for Cellular lol:

@Castro_Gp23 does not know what Cellular was thinking taking on Mmusi:

@CarterMakaz paid his respects to the fallen soldiers:

Mmusi Maimane challenges Angie Motshekga to a public debate on South Africa's educational system

Mmusi Maimane, the leader of One SA Movement has now challenged the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga to a public debate on issues within the educational system, reported Briefly News.

Maimane is an avid advocate for the betterment of South Africa's education system and he just recently launched a petition to end the 30% pass mark for grade 12 learners. Maimane says the petition has now garnered more than 10 000 signatures so far.

On his official Twitter account, Maimane posted a statement in which he highlights key areas of concern that he wants to debate with Motshekga on.

These areas of debate include the 30% pass mark, remuneration for teachers and Life Orientation. Maimane has previously proposed that LO should be scrapped and replaced with a new subject that teaches pupils to think critically, amongst other things.

