“Boy-Boy Has Style”: Mzansi Adores Little Kid’s 11 Cool Shein Haul Outfits

A mother took to her TikTok account to show app users the clothing she bought from Shein for her son

The fashionable items included a cap, T-shirts, shorts and sunglasses, making the little one ready for the warmer days

Many social media users loved the outfits and complimented the duo on their sense of style

A little boy showed off the clothes his mother bought from Shein. Images: @jacquelinemabena08

Source: TikTok

Shein has quickly become the go-to store for shoppers seeking trendy and affordable clothing options. Recently, a mother decided to shop online and picked out a few fashionable items for her little boy, adding some stylish new pieces to his wardrobe.

Shopping and shining in Shein

A TikTokker named Jacky uploaded a video of her young son modelling the outfits she bought for him from the online marketplace on her account (@jacquelinemabena08).

The clothing haul saw the little one wearing 11 stylish outfits (T-shirts, shorts, a cap and glasses), prepared for the summer days to come.

The cool dude was feeling himself as he busted a move in his clothing, which Jacky shared she spent R2 000 on in the comment section.

Watch the fashion show in the video below:

Mzansi loves the looks

Many social media users headed to the mother's comment section to express their thoughts on the clothing catering for the kiddies, emphasising that the duo had good taste.

@_lean_dra said to Jacky:

"Cocomelon looks adorably cute. All the clothes look good on him, Momma."

@nangamsomku added in the comment section:

"Cutest Shein haul for boys I have ever seen. Mummy, you have got taste. They look expensive."

@_bibi_sa shared their thoughts, saying:

"Boy-boy has style."

@anathi_dludlu told the online community:

"Bro is ready for vacation this summer."

@nonhlanhla24 adored the little one, saying:

"It's the vibes for me."

@badmilk_za confessed in the comments:

"When I was pregnant, I used to stress about dressing a boy child, but now I love it so much."

@shaz5163 told the mommy:

"Ncoh, he looks cute in all of his clothes. A model in the making."

Source: Briefly News