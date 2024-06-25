A mommy on TikTok understands the frustration of spending hundreds and thousands on baby clothes

Winter season is upon us, and it is only natural for humans to want to layer up and protect themselves from frigid weather

Babies are most delicate and need all the protection that they can get, and Ackermans understood the chat by marking down some of their winter baby clothes

A mom on TikTok shared a valuable plug with all parents.

A young Mzansi mom plugged parents with Ackermans' super low prices on baby clothes. Image: @simbalesego

The boy mom, Simba Lesego, plugged the mommies and daddies with Ackermans’ super low prices.

Ackermans’ winter baby specials

Ackermans understands how expensive winter shopping can be, especially for little ones who often need extra protection from the frigid weather. The little ones need to layer up their clothes to keep out the harshness of winter.

The Ackermans team makes essentials like boots, jackets, socks, scarves, and caps affordable by marking down some of their baby clothes to R20. The mom showcased all of the warm garments on her TikTok for moms to see.

She captioned her video:

“Baby clothes for only R20.”

Watch the video below:

Ackermans affordable baby shopping

With its super affordable clothes for kids and adults, Ackermans has always proven to be an ally to parents. The store has gone even lower with its prices to ensure that every baby can experience the luxury of feeling warm this winter for just R20.

Netizens appreciated the plug and made sure to visit their nearest Ackermans store:

@Carolyn Valentia Mas is obsessed with the sale:

"I rushed to the shop and got them ❤️thank you ses❤️"

@TutorTshima will be visiting her nearest store:

"Me running to my nearest Ackermans."

@Thembii N is surrounded by b aby talk:

"Just yesterday I was buying ko MrPrice kids for R10-R30 now it’s Ackermans that time I don’t even have a kid."

@Sarah cannot wait to fill up her baby's wardrobe:

"Gosh this is going to make me go buy clothes already while my due date is still far."

