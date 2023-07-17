A doting mother decided to spoil her child for her birthday, and a video proved how well she knows the daughter

The lady made it tip top video showing her child opening her presents, and her reaction was one for the books

Many people were touched, and they saw how delighted the kid was with her presents from SHEIN

An adorable child was extremely happy on her birthday. This mother went all out to spoil her bundle of joy on the special day.

A TikTok video of a mother's SHEIN surprise for her daughter went viral, and many thought it was heartwarming. Image: @ditiroseika

Source: TikTok

The child received over 48 000 likes, as many saw her reaction to her mother's surprise gifts. People's hearts melted as they saw how happy the adorable tot got on her birthday.

Cute child opens birthday gift for Mum in TikTok with 700 000 views

One mum, @ditiroseika, showed that she loves to spoil the child on her 10th birthday. The lady surprised her baby girl by getting all the items she wanted from SHEIN. Watch the video below to see the child realising that her cart was cleared:

TikTok viewers happy fall child getting spoilt rotten

Many people love to see parents' relationships with their children. This one looks like a healthy bond, and many people could not help but applaud the mom for going all out for her child.

noluthandoblack said:

"Spoil them so they don't get shocked over petty little things. I love this."

keamogetse567 commented:

"Your daughter she is blessed to have a mother like you."

Ms Debby wrote:

"I wish for someone to do this for me."

Nhlamulo Mahlangu hoped:

"The mom I aspire to be."

La Luna Studio wanted to know more:

"Curious to see what she got."

Children getting treats wolves South African house

Many people love to see how others do the most for their children. One lucky kid got a whole car as a gift from their devoted parent.

