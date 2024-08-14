A nail tech's Sangoma-patterned nails, priced at R200, have captivated social media

Mzansi praised the creative cultural homage while offering mixed feedback on the design's length

The nails, featuring handmade beads and vibrant colours, were widely admired for their intricate details

A nail tech stunned Mzansi with Sangoma-patterned nails, priced at R200. Images: @cute_iceclaws/TikTok and Stock/Gallo.

Source: TikTok

A nail tech has captured the attention of social media with her stunning Sangoma-patterned nails, which cost R200 and have been met with widespread approval online.

The creator, known on Instagram as @cute_icleclaws, showcased her unique nail design, which features traditional Sangoma patterns, including beads and vibrant colours typically associated with Sangoma attire.

Nail set matching with Sangoma regalia

In her video, she proudly stated, "NB: these beads were hand made (acrylics)❤️🔥" emphasising the personal touch in her creation:

The intricate design incorporates elements like red hues and symbolic shapes commonly seen on Sangoma clothing.

The post quickly garnered positive reactions from Mzansi

The response reflected a mix of admiration for the R200 nails and constructive feedback, with many users celebrating the creative expression and cultural homage in the nail art.

@Gugu Kheswa Sontshatsha commented:

"Zinhle kakhulu inkunga zinde... awukwazi ukuzinciphisa zibeshort? siyamba thina bakithi." [They are beautiful but too... Can't you shorten them? We dig for herbs.]

@Manzi_Manyathi added:

"Ehlisani umoya guys ningalwi siyazifaka siyizangoma abaphath bethu abanankinga. kube abaythand ngabe kade basho omkhulu nogogo😁😁" [Calm down guys, you can argue all you want but we do nails this long and we're Sangoma's. Our leaders don't have a problem, if they did our ancestors would've said that a long time ago.]

@user61554083861562 expressed support by saying:

"Zinhle Gogo, bengingathanda ukukuxhasa ngeke ngilunge. ngangenwa I Khehla. Keep up the good work 💪💯" [They are pretty Gogo, I would've loved to support you, but I can't because my calling would start now.]

@silo samanguni asked:

"Ukuphi nendawo gogo?" [Where are you based gogo?]

@🕯️🧿MakhosiSiphoEsihle🔮📿 critiqued:

"Inkinga nizenza zibe zinde kuphela 😳" [The problem is you make them too long.]

Ndumiso_1 complimented:

"Salukazi masibe sihle, single kahle." [A Sangoma must look nice and pretty.]

