A video by @luyolompiti shows an e-hailing driver rejecting a R3 payment from a passenger who received a promo deal

This sparked humour and sympathy online but also prompted a discussion on the fairness of such deals for drivers

Many people shared similar experiences and concerns about the impact on drivers' earnings

A video by @luyolompiti went viral after capturing an e-hailing driver refusing to accept a R3 payment due to a promotional fare. Image: Stock.

Source: Getty Images

A video posted by social media user @luyolompiti has left Mzansi in stitches after capturing an e-hailing driver refusing to accept a R3 payment for a trip.

The passenger, who benefited from a promotional deal that reduced his fare to just R3, shared the moment on social media, which quickly gained attention.

The driver was unbothered by the payment

The video, captioned "I love that promo fr 😭🤣," shows the driver rejecting the minimal payment:

This prompted sympathy and humour from those who commented on the post, but @luyolompiti revealed the hilarious side of it.

Mzansi relates to the driver's reaction

As the conversation continues online, it remains clear that promotional deals may benefit passengers, but they can sometimes create difficult situations for drivers.

This sparked a broader discussion about fairness and empathy in the e-hailing industry.

@Brandon Racks Falala commented on the video, hinting at drivers' potential frustrations with such low payments, saying:

"One-day omunye uzokhala" [One day, someone will cry.]

@Slazenger Neo Dlamini expressed disbelief and humour, adding:

"But I wrong lento sesingahlekanje ngob asinazo inkinga😭😂" [This is wrong; we laugh because we have problems.]

@Nosipho_Sam highlighted the challenges drivers might face with such e-hailing promo deals, noting:

"Yhooo bazositshontsha manje ngeke.😔🤣🤣🤣😭" [They're going to kidnap us now, there's no way.]

@Ayanda Madiba shared a similar experience, recounting:

"Mine was once R9 and I gave him R10 ngathi ngicela ishumi lami wathi awu my sister 😂😂😂😂😂" [Mine was once R9, and I gave him R10, asking for my change, and he said 'oh my sister'.]

Others, like @Head Honcho🕷️, found humour in the situation, commenting:

"The song being 'get away get away get away'😭😭✋🏾"

The promo is unfair to drivers

The video has also sparked a debate on the fairness of such promo deals for drivers. While some, like @scrummy lamar, shared their experiences of feeling guilty for paying so little:

"Mine was R0 😭😂 I was so scared I had to give him at least R20."

@Kgoši Katlego Molemiši🤴 asked:

"Y'all don't tip for your rides?"

While @Phomelelo recalled a particularly tough experience where a promo deal left him without enough fuel to reach his next client:

"This once happened to me on a R200 trip… I had no petrol, and the car got stuck on my way to get the next client. I was so hurt 😭😭"

Some former drivers also weighed in, with @TA Ma ORANGE🍊 sharing:

"I was once a cab driver. It’s rare for the drivers to get that money, but as a client, I feel for the driver."

Meanwhile, another user, @yonelaawethu, expressed frustration at the situation, stating:

"But this is so unfair. The company is so unfair to the drivers 😭"

