A woman’s post about an unexpected discovery in a store-bought produce quickly captured widespread attention online

The incident prompted a major retailer to respond publicly after being tagged in the viral clip

Viewers reacted with a mix of shock and humour while emphasising the importance of properly washing fresh produce

A South African woman was left horrified after discovering a live frog inside a packet of store-bought lettuce, prompting social media users to react with a mix of shock, disbelief, and humour.

A woman discovered a frog in store-bought lettuce. Image: its.leylamoon

Source: TikTok

The unexpected discovery was shared in a now-viral video under the Instagram handle Its.Leylamoon, showing the moment she realised her fresh produce wasn’t as clean as she thought.

In the clip, Its.Leylamoon calmly demonstrated how she washed her lettuce, as many consumers routinely do before preparing salads or meals. She rinsed the leaves thoroughly and began to drain the water. But as the water settled in a ball, something unusual caught her eye. Floating in the bowl is a frog, lying motionless after being washed out from between the lettuce leaves.

The social media user Its.Leylamoon lets out a startled reaction, turning the camera to show the amphibian resting at the bottom of the container. The video, posted on 11 December 2025, quickly gained traction online, with viewers expressing everything from disgust to concern, while others jokingly dubbed it "organic protein" or "a free pet with purchase."

While taking to her caption, she called out the shop in question, saying:

"Why is there a frog chilling in my lettuce 😭😭😭 @woolworths_sa explain 💀."

Woolworths South Africa responded to the lady's post, saying:

"@its.leylamoon Oh no, we're really sorry you found this in your lettuce, Leyla 😭 This definitely shouldn’t happen. Please pop us a DM with your contact details, so we can bring it to the immediate attention of our food team and sort this out urgently. Thanks for letting us know - we’ll make it right."

The social media user Its.Leylamoon's video gained massive traction as many reacted to the clip with mixed responses. Despite the initial shock, viewers appreciated her for sharing the video as a reminder of the importance of rinsing vegetables before consumption.

A woman shared a video featuring a frog she found in her store-bought lettuce, posed in a picture. Image: its.leylamoon

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to a frog found in store-bought lettuce

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the frog found in the lettuce, saying:

Sha Mika1 said:

"At least we know it's grown fresh 😂. Sorry about it 🫶♥️."

Tabufood added:

"This is wonderful, you know that frogs only live in natural habitats that are free of pesticides. So it means it is healthy, good plants."

Damascene Rose wrote:

"It's good to know it's from a farm and not a lab 😂 it's nature, and I'm sure organic things can have all sorts in them.. I find some caterpillars sometimes in my mint, and I just wash them away and am grateful that they were there because it means there were no pesticides to kill them."

Sociallyjordie expressed:

"This isn't the first time I've seen someone find something in their Woolies fresh products 😭 it's making me scared."

Watch the video below:

