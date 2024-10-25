One man showed off how he devoured the Woolies cakes all on his own, and people cracked up

The gent's antics sparked amusement online, and it grabbed the attention of South Africans

Mzansi netizens reacted to the clip as they rushed to the post with humourous comments

A gentleman shared how he devoured the Woolworths cake, and the guy's amusing antics entertained people.

A man devoured Woolworths cake alone in a TikTok video, which amused SA. Image: @angiemoyana

Man buys Woolies cake and eats it on his own

The TikTok video posted by the guy himself, who goes by the handle @angiemoyana, showed off the famous Tiramisu cake from Woolworths.

@angiemoyana then continued to flex as he took bites of the delicious cake, leaving many people with watery mouths. The man ate the cake so unbored that the video captured the attention of many, gathering over 1.4 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the guy devouring his cake in the video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes in the comments

The gent's video entertained the online community. People flocked to the comments section with jokes, and some expressed their thoughts.

Kamva said:

"Yho hai Woolworths cake is too sweet for me I can’t even finish a slice."

Bee cracked a joke, saying:

"The price of the cake can pay my rent."

TshegofatsoMokoena shared:

"It’s not easy to go to bed when this shandis is not finished."

Lebogang wrote:

"Once someone wins the lotto, there will be signs."

User expressed:

"Come on, man, leave some for us. You went through that one-man."

Woolworths SA commented:

"Our Tiramisu cake is this good! No sharing allowed."

