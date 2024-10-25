Man Goes Viral for Devouring Woolworths Cake Alone, SA Jokes: “The Price Can Pay My Rent”
- One man showed off how he devoured the Woolies cakes all on his own, and people cracked up
- The gent's antics sparked amusement online, and it grabbed the attention of South Africans
- Mzansi netizens reacted to the clip as they rushed to the post with humourous comments
A gentleman shared how he devoured the Woolworths cake, and the guy's amusing antics entertained people.
Man buys Woolies cake and eats it on his own
The TikTok video posted by the guy himself, who goes by the handle @angiemoyana, showed off the famous Tiramisu cake from Woolworths.
@angiemoyana then continued to flex as he took bites of the delicious cake, leaving many people with watery mouths. The man ate the cake so unbored that the video captured the attention of many, gathering over 1.4 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Take a look at the guy devouring his cake in the video below:
Mzansi cracks jokes in the comments
The gent's video entertained the online community. People flocked to the comments section with jokes, and some expressed their thoughts.
Kamva said:
"Yho hai Woolworths cake is too sweet for me I can’t even finish a slice."
Bee cracked a joke, saying:
"The price of the cake can pay my rent."
TshegofatsoMokoena shared:
"It’s not easy to go to bed when this shandis is not finished."
Lebogang wrote:
"Once someone wins the lotto, there will be signs."
User expressed:
"Come on, man, leave some for us. You went through that one-man."
Woolworths SA commented:
"Our Tiramisu cake is this good! No sharing allowed."
Woman rates Woolworths cake that cost R100
Briefly News previously reported that one stunner in Mzansi took on the challenge and tried the viral Woolworths cake, which cost R100. Her rating sent a shock wave through SA.
This babe was eager to get her hands on the R100 viral cake from Woolworths. She shared a clip on TikTok showcasing the whole process. The video uploaded by @hope_mudau shows the hun in one of the Woolies stores buying a cake.
