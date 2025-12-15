The Mashawana Foundation distributed grocery packs to thousands of elderly individuals in Limpopo, spreading the spirit of love and bringing hope to the community

The charitable act was documented on TikTok, showcasing a massive yard filled with grocery bags and capturing the brothers oversaw the extensive distribution

Social media users were divided, with many praising the generosity, while others questioned if the distribution was a publicity stunt amid controversy

Philanthropist Collen Mashawana was filmed lining up food parcels he had prepared for 3000 gogos and mkhulus. Image: collenmashawanafoundation

Source: Instagram

The generous festive initiative by the Collen Mashawana Foundation went viral, showcasing their massive food distribution program for 3,000 elderly people in Limpopo.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @mashawanavideos, garnering massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who had mixed views.

The video shows Collen and his brother walking through a massive yard where thousands of grocery bags are carefully lined up for distribution. They are seen moving toward the street, checking the massive packs which contain essential items like maize meal, rice, cooking oil, tinned fish, and other items.

Restoring the community’s dignity and hope

The caption accompanying the TikTok user @mashawanavideos's video explained the mission of the Collen Mashawana Foundation, stating that they reach more than 15,000 people every festive season. The foundation emphasised that their goal is not just to deliver meals, but to restore dignity, bring hope, and remind families that they are not forgotten, nourishing both the body and the spirit of their communities.

The humanitarian was praised by many social media users who were moved by the gesture. Image: @mashawanavideos

Source: TikTok

SA debates the generosity

The video of the charitable act sparked a divided response online, garnering over 100K views, thousands of likes, and many comments from a divided online community. Many viewers praised the brothers for their generosity and wished them prosperity. Some, however, questioned the motive, wondering if the initiative was merely a publicity stunt, especially in light of previous allegations concerning the non-payment of employees. Others hoped the focus would shift to creating jobs for self-sustainability rather than relying on donations.

User @Samora commented:

"Camera or no camera, he has done what some of us can't do for our parents. So well done, brother, small or plenty, but families will receive and survive."

User @Exildah Sakala said:

"God bless you."

User @Fighter Mntsantsa shared:

"Give people jobs, and they will buy food for themselves."

User @Chilibite added:

"Uncle, 😩 I like your effort on donating, but workers are not getting paid."

User @Tman commented:

"Making a difference in the community, keep it up, my bra."

User @Ivone said:

"I salute you, Mr Mashabane❤️."

Watch the TikTok video below:

