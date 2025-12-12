A South African woman shared a viral video claiming she paid only R1,000 for a seven-day stay in Thailand, prompting massive disbelief and excitement online

The jaw-dropping travel deal was shared on TikTok, with the creator assuring viewers it was a legit discount found through a legit online platform

Viewers were stunned by the massive savings, flooding the comments with questions, while others, familiar with the platform, confirmed knowledge of the deal

A woman got a massive saving of over 95% on their accommodation in Thailand through an online discount platform. Image: @anelemakhumalondamane

A woman sparked a frenzy after sharing an astonishing travel deal she secured for a seven-day stay in Thailand, which she booked through the online platform offering heavily discounted Daddy’s Deals.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @anelemakhumalondamane, gaining massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were interested in knowing more about the deal.

The content creator revealed that she and her travel partner paid only R1,000 for a seven-day stay in Phuket, Thailand. She detailed the inclusions, noting that the amount covered 50 Euro credits (converted to approximately 2900 Thai Baht) and transfers from the airport to the hotel. She emphasised that the total value was massive and admitted that the deal sounded too good to be true, but she assured her followers that it was not a scam.

The unbeatable Daddy’s Deal saving

She explained that the accommodation was originally priced at R35,000, but was reduced to just R999 through the local online platform, Daddy's Deal. She clarified that the R999 price covered only the accommodation aspect of the trip. The massive savings allowed the traveller to experience an international trip for a fraction of the usual cost.

The woman also noted that the bargain included €50 cash amount. Image: @anelemakhumalondamane

SA shows interest in the deal

The clip gained traction, reaching 37K views and hundreds of comments from amazed viewers. Many users posed immediate questions, asking for more details about the specific accommodation and further information on how to access the deal. Some users who were already familiar with Daddy's Deal mentioned that the discount has consistently been available on their website. They stressed the importance of reading the terms and conditions carefully to see if they qualify for the specific promotion. Other users who have successfully booked activities through the online discount platform advised the public to give it a try, affirming the platform’s reliability for deep savings.

User @N.H asked:

"Have you gone on holiday as yet? Let us know when you return. Thanks."

User @lornaattwell shared:

"I bought this and got scared🤣. Thank you for the confirmation. I’m tagging my people to."

User @Refilwe Luwaca said:

"Okay, I'm going to start buying on Daddy’s Deals. I just needed someone to confirm they’re not a scam."

User @S A S H A - L E I G H added:

"I remember my parents staying there for 2 weeks for free; all they paid was their flights. It’s such a beautiful resort in Phuket 🥰."

User @Prey_ZA said:

"I've been using Daddy's Deals for years. Definitely a plug."

User @Nompumelelo Makhanya commented:

"Daddy’s deals are real, guys. My Cape Town activities, etc, I’ve done them through their website. It’s important, however, to read the T’s and C’s. This is still available on site."

