A travel influencer shared a strategic, step-by-step plan detailing how to achieve a luxurious eight-night Bali trip for just over R20,000 per person sharing

The comprehensive breakdown, including flights and high-end accommodation, was shared in a viral video on TikTok, impressing many viewers

Social media users were grateful for the detailed information, with many expressing excitement over the no-visa rule for South Africans

A travel influencer's breakdown of a Bali vacation for R20K gave many viewers hope to travel in 2026. Image: @travelwithlindi

A viral video gave aspiring travellers a detailed roadmap to enjoying a luxurious eight-night holiday in Bali for approximately R20,039 per person sharing, excluding local costs like activities, food, and transport, and additional excursions.

This strategic breakdown was shared on TikTok by user @travelwithlindi, garnering massive views, likes, and widespread grateful comments from hopeful vacationers. Lindi's plan aimed to prove that a comfortable, slightly more luxurious experience could be achieved on a strict budget. She began with flights, explaining she used Google Flights to secure the cheapest round-trip ticket from Johannesburg. She found the best option with Cathay Pacific, resulting in a flight cost of approximately R13,600, noting the three-hour layovers were manageable.

Spitting eight nights across different Bali hotspots

The core of her strategy was splitting the eight nights across three diverse areas, ensuring each stop offered a villa with a private pool. The accommodation breakdown started in Ubud (3 nights) at Sawa Villas, costing R4,500, which is near central attractions like the Bali Swing. Next, she booked Seminyak (3 nights) for R4,150 at Villa Kayu Raja, ideal for facilitating a day trip to Nusa Penida.

Finally, TikTok user @travelwithlindi allocated Uluwatu (2 nights) at Ulu Villa for R3,890, acknowledging it is a pricier area but beautiful for great beaches. She summarised the final base cost, which included all flights and accommodation with breakfast, as R20,039 per person sharing (or R25,146 for a solo traveller). She concluded with exciting news, confirming that South Africans no longer require a visa to visit the destination, strongly encouraging viewers to visit the amazing island.

Many viewers responded with gratitude and expressed appreciation. Image: @travelwithlindi

SA vows to copy and paste the trip

The video gained massive views and comments from viewers who were impressed by what they were seeing. They expressed gratefulness for the comprehensive, step-by-step guide. Many were impressed to hear confirmation of the no-visa rule, stating that Bali was now definitely moving up their travel priority list. A significant number of users declared they would copy and paste the entire itinerary as they saw it as the perfect plan for them. Some users inquired about the safety of certain areas, local transportation fees, and the best time to visit Bali, and other travel details.

User @Beth shared:

"You're incredible 🥰. Thanks for this!"

User @pearlh.com said:

"Lindi🙏thanks. Please advise when and where your next trip is. I'd like to join just to start my experience."

User @rametse_thabiso39 commented:

"Beautiful place, I'm planning to visit in December 2026. They have beautiful waterfalls, rice terraces, an irrigation system and temples. Thank you."

User @mandiqhubeke asked:

"Thank you for this. Is Kuta a good area to stay in? We want to stay close to the airport because our flight is in the morning, and we want to do the Nusa Penida tour."

User @Imbali Event Specialists

"Oh, this is my sign. Thank you so much. When is the best time to visit Bali?"

User @Don Skee asked:

"Hi Lindi, which one would you recommend between Bali & Vietnam in terms of beauty, costs and excursions?"

