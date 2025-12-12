A news segment shared online detailed a proposed US law that could require travellers to submit up to five years of social media history for visa clearance

The clip was shared on TikTok, detailing that the new regulations, proposed by the Trump administration, would affect nations under the visa waiver program

An outraged social media community questioned the stringent new rules, with many users stating they would rather travel elsewhere than share their private online data

A new channel reported on new visa rules that the Trump administration has proposedcausing outrage online. Image: @cbcnews

Travellers heading to the United States may soon face unusual requirements, including having to disclose up to five years of their social media history before gaining entry.

The information was shared on TikTok by @cbcnews, garnering millions of views and sparking massive online backlash from thousands of social media users worldwide.

The newsreader explained in the clip that the proposed law, put forth by the Trump administration, is designed to tighten security and ensure the safety of American citizens. The stringent plan would affect 42 countries currently part of the visa waiver program, a list that includes Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, and much of Europe.

The proposed data requirements for travellers

Visitors from these nations would be required to share their detailed online records, along with other highly sensitive data, such as DNA and intricate family details. The news channel, TikTok account TikTok by @cbcnews, concluded the segment by confirming that Canada itself is not on the list, though the rule could impact some Canadian temporary residents who require an American visa.

Social media users were stunned by the proposed visa rules and promised to visit other countries than the US. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Global outcry over privacy

The post went viral, gaining 2.3M views, 73K likes, and over 4.4K comments from an outraged global social media community. Many viewers questioned the legality and necessity of such a stringent data request, stating that they would choose to travel to other countries rather than give years of their private social media history and DNA to the US government. Frustrated American citizens commented on the news, suggesting that President Donald Trump was undermining the country's image and appeal. Others pointed out that the upcoming FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held in the US, wondering how such strict requirements would be enforced as the world’s fans flood into the country for the international event.

User @Amber asked:

"What are they looking for with five years of social media history? I don’t get it."

User @shwntrnr said:

"I'm flying right over and spending my money in Mexico."

User @St4r commented:

"Forget it, I’m going to Canada 🇨🇦 instead. At least they have free healthcare."

User @Cindy said:

"He is destroying us."

User @OkItsHey commented:

"The FIFA World Cup next year in June. That will be tricky for ticket holders who will apply for visas from those 42 countries."

User @TitleWave added:

"DNA is crazy."

