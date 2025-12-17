A social media video giving a glimpse into the daily life of Rachle John, rumoured to be linked to Siya Kolisi, quickly captured the attention of Mzansi

Her routine highlighted a meaningful balance of faith, creativity, community involvement, surfing, and non-profit work

South Africans praised her grounded lifestyle, compassion, and ability to juggle personal, professional, and philanthropic commitments

A glimpse into the daily routine of Rachle John, rumoured to be the Springboks captain Siya Kolisi’s bae, has left Mzansi social media users captivated after a video documenting her day surfaced online.

Siya Kolisi, the Springbok rugby captain, and his rumoured girlfriend, Rachel John. Image: Siya Kolisi and Rachel John

Source: Instagram

The clip, which has been widely shared across platforms, showcased a mix of everyday life, family moments, and creative pursuits that left viewers feeling inspired and touched.

The Dutch-Nigerian influencer started her day with a serene morning routine, brushing her teeth before hitting the road in her jeep. Rachle John's day was filled with purpose as she spent quality time with children, engaging in activities like Bible study over coffee, showing a reflective and spiritual side to her day.

She also had an arts and crafts moment, and her passion for surfing shone through as she took to the waves, showcasing her adventurous side before returning to spend more time with children, this time at what appeared to be a restaurant where they drew together.

The influencer and model shared a moment of creativity, painting a surfboard and demonstrating her artistic side. During her day, she worked on content creation, mentioning a photoshoot for new merchandise for a non-profit, further highlighting her involvement in meaningful initiatives.

The day concluded on a personal note, as Rachle John enjoyed dinner with her loved ones, rounding off a full day filled with care, creativity, and connection.

Social media users quickly expressed admiration for the 24-year-old author’s balance of personal, professional, and philanthropic pursuits. Many commented on how refreshing it was to see glimpses of someone juggling responsibilities while staying grounded and giving back to the community.

Rachle John’s day in the spotlight not only offered a peek into her life but also left Mzansi in awe, showing the blend of dedication, compassion, and creativity that defines her daily routine.

The Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, and his rumoured bae appeared in a TikTok video. Image: @racheljohnie

Source: TikTok

Mzansi applauds Rachel John

South Africans took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the heartwarming video of Rachel John's day in the life, saying:

Taryn_SalSwa🇿🇦 said:

"Such a light."

Just. Lee wrote:

"How I wish I could join you for a week 🥹❤️."

Thobz52 replied:

"Heeeeeh, what are the chances?! Why is she also from EC?! Hayi Siya✋🏽✋🏽🌚."

Junior_CEO expressed:

"Is this our captain Siya's new girlfriend 🤔 😳."

Boitume Melo Joyce commented:

"South Africa is the best."

Watch the video below:

