A young South African man inspired many after revealing he had graduated from a prestigious Ivy League university following multiple rejections from local institutions

The triumphant video was shared on TikTok, showing him celebrate his graduation day in the United States while proudly displaying his South African heritage

Social media users flooded the post with congratulations, with many calling his success a beacon of hope for those struggling to find placement locally

A local man celebrated his graduation in the US after South African universities rejected him. Image: @williamlebeau_1

Source: TikTok

A determined scholar proved that local setbacks could lead to global success after sharing his journey from South African university rejections to an Ivy League degree.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @williamlebeau_, garnering massive views from an online community moved by his academic comeback.

From Local Rejection to Ivy League Success

The video starts in a hall full of students in their graduation regalia, transitioning to show the young man, who is also in his graduation gown, standing next to his father. The graduate revealed that he managed to secure a spot at an Ivy League school, a group of eight elite private research universities in the US known for their high academic social prestige, after being rejected by every university he applied to in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

From local rejection to Ivy League success

In his caption, TikTok user @williamlebeau_ encouraged others who are looking to study abroad, noting that full scholarships are available. He emphasised that even students with less-than-perfect grades could still find opportunities to study at top-tier international institutions, offering a lifeline to those who feel their academic dreams are over.

The man's comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from proud South Africans. Image: William Kaseu

Source: Facebook

SA is inspired by the international achievement

The clip gained massive views and many a wave of interest from students who have been feeling frustrated and hopeless about finding placement within South African borders. Many viewers called him a true inspiration and expressed how his story gave them the motivation to keep pushing. A significant number of commenters pleaded for more details on how to secure similar scholarships, eager to explore international education. Others said not finding a placement locally was not a rejection but a redirection for a greater purpose.

User @prof_engr_lanon_fb1 shared:

"Same, I got rejected by universities in South Africa, now I'm at Stanford. Keep shining, twin. Congratulations ❤."

User @L e e r a said:

"The way I stopped applying to South African universities after being accepted abroad. SA is not the standard for real☝🏽."

User @Luke asked:

"Hey guys, I’m currently a Grade 11 CAPS student in South Africa, and it’s my dream to study in the US. Does anyone have some tips? Please DM me if possible. I appreciate all the help."

User @5starr.mlondiii said:

"Ivy League, bro😭! I'm inspired."

User @yourbabebeauty commented:

"I fear all my applications are getting rejected too, so far all I’ve been getting is we regret to inform you😪."

User @B O U R C I E R VON MIR shared:

"It was a redirection, not rejection 🥰."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about graduation

David Obagbuwa has graduated with an MBChB from Stellenbosch University (SU), fulfilling his dream of becoming one of South Africa's youngest doctors at the age of 21.

A KwaZulu-Natal man went viral for giving humorous yet profound advice to students after completing his degree in seven years instead of the expected four.

A former security guard has graduated with a visual arts qualification from Tswane University of Technology (TUT), a story that has inspired many social media users.

Source: Briefly News