A North West mining tycoon went viral after gifting two loyal friends brand-new luxury SUVs to thank them for supporting his business journey

The emotional clip was shared on TikTok, showing the moment the friends were blindfolded and led to their R900,000 surprise gifts

Social media users were deeply moved by the businessman's generosity, with many praising his decision to reward long-term loyalty and friendship shown to him in the past.

Mining mogul Mysol showed his appreciation to two friends who have been with him since he started his business. Image: @mysolfoundation

The spirit of brotherhood and gratitude took centre stage as a prominent businessman, Solly Soka Madibela, decided to reward the people who stood by him when he had nothing and who were instrumental in his early business journey.

The video was shared on TikTok by @tmotouch, where it went viral, garnering over a million views from an online community that expressed admiration for the tycoon’s heartfelt tribute to his friends.

The clip begins with the North West mining tycoon Solly Soka Madibela, popularly known as Mysol, asking his companions to blindfold his two friends before leading them by their hands. As they walked, Mysol emotionally recounted the early days of his mining business when he struggled to pay salaries for two months while waiting for a 60-day payment clearance. He revealed that the two friends had even loaned diesel on his behalf and used their own bakkies to transport it to keep his mine operation running.

Mysol rewards his friends for loyalty

Standing before the surprise, TikTok user @tmotouch's video showed Mysol declaring that he would forever be indebted to them for their unwavering support. The gifts were revealed to be two brand-new 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line models, one in black and one in white, with each vehicle valued at approximately R900,000. When the blindfolds were removed, the two men became visibly emotional, struggling to process the life-changing surprise.

The friends' emotional reaction to the surprise touched many social media users. Image: Tmo Touch

Mzansi is moved by Mysol’s generosity

The video garnered 1.1M views, 108K likes, and over 5K comments from a social media community moved by the thoughtful gesture. Many viewers called Mysol a true friend for remembering the small details of how the men helped him. Some commenters noted that private individuals and companies often do more to reward loyalty than the government. Others said the video was a testament that kindness is free and has a way of returning to those who show it.

User @TictokerXO said:

"They made the right person rich."

User @Captain commented:

"Private companies are better than government."

User @HeroDeejay Maleke shared:

"Who's feeling teary with me 🥺. God bless MySol endlessly."

User @lethaboturboselwa added:

"Never forget where you come from, big up Mysol."

User @Jay-B commented:

"When I always say loyalty for me is everything, they were helping him in private, and he's acknowledging them in public. Energy has to be reciprocated. MySol is a goat."

User @user4936756869791 said:

"I love the fact that he remembers the event in detail, which means our bosses are just ignoring our efforts 😂."

User @Vongani Maluleke added:

"Loyalty must be rewarded 🤟."

