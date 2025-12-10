A Springboks star was forced off early in Leinster’s Champions Cup clash with a shoulder injury, just weeks after celebrating his 50th Test cap

Winger Jordan Larmour and centre Garry Ringrose also require medical attention, deepening Leinster’s injury concerns ahead of a crucial Champions Cup schedule

The rapid return of Springboks to club duty after an intense international season has reignited debates over player welfare and the risks of immediate club involvement

Several Springboks players have immediately returned to their club duties after a demanding international season, raising fresh concerns about player welfare. Among them, Irish side Leinster now faces a pressing worry following the return of lock RG Snyman.

Snyman, who has battled injuries throughout his club career, was forced off the field within the first 20 minutes of Leinster’s Champions Cup clash against Harlequins last weekend after suffering a shoulder injury. The South African lock had recently celebrated his 50th Test cap against Ireland in Dublin, making the timing of the setback particularly frustrating.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen acknowledged the seriousness of Snyman’s injury, saying the player felt “a bit uncomfortable” and confirming that scans or X-rays would follow to determine the full extent of the problem.

Leinster injury woes deepen ahead of Champions Cup clash

RG Snyman’s return to form has made this latest setback especially disappointing for Leinster as the Champions Cup schedule intensifies. The club’s challenges increased when winger Jordan Larmour, who had scored twice and been a key attacking threat, limped off in the final 10 minutes.

Cullen revealed that Larmour’s injury was the most worrying of the night, though he emphasised that it was still early to make a full assessment. Centre Garry Ringrose also required attention but was reported to be suffering from cramp rather than a more serious problem.

Leinster will face Leicester Tigers at Welford Road on Friday night, with fans awaiting updates on the fitness of their crucial players ahead of the pivotal match.

A career of triumph over adversity

Snyman, who made his Springbok debut in 2018, has overcome numerous challenges, including a series of injuries and a burn accident in 2021 that temporarily sidelined him from national selection.

Despite these hurdles, he has achieved major milestones, including his 50th Test cap, coinciding with a 24-13 victory against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in November 2025, ironically, his home ground with Leinster. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi also celebrated a landmark, earning his 100th Test appearance against France.

Reflecting on the occasion, Snyman said,

“It was special playing at the Aviva. There were familiar faces across the field. Having my wife there and feeling almost at home made it a memorable week. I never thought I’d reach this stage after everything I’ve been through, so it’s something I’ll remember forever.”

As Leinster await scan results, supporters are hoping the towering lock can recover quickly and continue his impressive performances at both club and international level.

