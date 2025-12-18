Rassie Erasmus offered fans a rare glimpse into his private life with a festive family post that quickly drew warm reactions online

The Springboks coach’s daughters, including his twin girls, are carving out their own academic and sporting paths while largely staying out of the spotlight

Supporters praised Erasmus for prioritising fatherhood during the off-season, celebrating his softer side away from the rugby field

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is embracing family time this festive season, offering fans a rare glimpse into his life away from rugby.

The 52-year-old shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram on Thursday, 18 December 2025, posing with his daughters and captioning it simply: “Love them so much.”

Rassie Erasmus shares a heartwarming family moment

Erasmus is a proud father to twins Nikkie and Carli, as well as his daughter Jani, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Nicolene. The post quickly drew warm reactions from rugby fans, who praised the coach for his visible affection and hands-on fatherhood.

The family moment followed another viral post earlier in the week, where Erasmus entertained social media users by dancing to the popular song Sister Betina, signalling that the Springboks boss is fully embracing the festive spirit.

Fans flooded the comments section with messages of love and support.

Inside the lives of Rassie Erasmus’ daughters

The twins, who turned 21 in July 2025, were born and raised in the Western Cape. Their milestone birthday attracted attention on social media after family photos featuring both parents circulated online.

Despite the public interest, the celebration was kept private and attended only by close friends and family, reflecting the Erasmus family’s preference to protect their personal space. Nikkie and Carli are both students at Stellenbosch University, one of South Africa’s leading institutions. According to News24, Nikkie is studying psychology, while Carli is enrolled in the humanities faculty.

Sport clearly runs in the family. Both sisters coach netball at Stellenberg High School, and Carli plays professionally for the Western Cape Tornados in the Telkom Netball League. In a previous interview with News24 Sport, Erasmus spoke proudly about Carli’s dedication to netball and revealed that he has been learning the rules of the game to better support her. He described her as hardworking and committed.

Nikkie, meanwhile, prefers to stay out of the spotlight, focusing on her studies while mentoring young athletes.

While Rassie Erasmus is often in the headlines for his achievements with the Springboks, his daughters have chosen a quieter path. In a 2025 interview with YOU Magazine, the twins described him as “a hero but also just dad,” highlighting how they balance pride in his success with a sense of normal family life.

