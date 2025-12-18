Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus was spotted dancing to a festive tune, and the video quickly caught the attention of fans online

Supporters reacted enthusiastically, sharing their love and amusement across social media

Alongside his playful side, Erasmus continues to connect with the community, inviting people to join him for a Christmas morning walk

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is fully embracing the festive season after a demanding year on the road with the team.

Rassie Erasmus during the pre-match warm-up during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

In a recent viral video, he is seen grooving to the iconic song Sister Betina by Mgarimbe, a track traditionally played after the national anthem at Springboks matches. Erasmus shared the clip on his Instagram account on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, showing off his signature moves and spreading holiday cheer.

Fans quickly flooded social media with reactions:

@nicolecaley:

“At least he is on the beat, I love him.”

@alphaduke: “We have been waiting for this.”

@pelomalindi:

“Dankie Dr.”

@loveymnisi:

“The only uncle who is allowed to drink and dance as much as he wants to because he delivered.”

@carosonne:

“It's giving Dezemba.”

@skooma_speed:

“When you are the best rugby coach in the world, you can dance however the hell you want.”

@tjbaloyi:

''The only person and prominent in SA who makes all races happy throughout.''

@sportsfavtv:

''The best there is and the best there ever will be. GOAT ERASMUS.''

@g_energy:

''Coaching and dancing. What other talents does our Doc have. Lekker Rassie.''

Erasmus has built a reputation for living life at full throttle, both on and off the field. His dance videos have sparked countless memes online, highlighting his playful personality. Back in October, he shared a clip of himself letting loose with assistant coach Mzwandile, enjoying a well-deserved break and showing off their moves on an improvised dancefloor.

Rassie Erasmus: A coach for the people

Beyond the viral clips, Erasmus remains a beloved figure among rugby fans for his innovative approach to the game. He successfully led the Springboks to retain the Rugby Championship in 2025, keeping South Africa at the top of the World Rugby rankings. To celebrate the festive season, he has invited South Africans to join him for a Christmas morning walk along the Cape Town coastline.

Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus speak ahead of the 2022 Castle Lager Outgoing Tour match between France and South Africa. Image: Clement Mahoudeau

Source: Getty Images

Like Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Erasmus has demonstrated that rugby can unite South Africa. In a country with a complex history, the sport continues to transcend divisions and bring communities together. Active on social media, Erasmus shared a montage in November celebrating the Springboks’ successful 2025 season and previously paid tribute to fans for their unwavering support.

Through initiatives like the Christmas walk, he reinforces his image as a coach for the people, offering a heartfelt thank you to the fans whose passion has driven South Africa’s rugby success.

Springboks prepare for 2026 Nations Cup opener

Briefly News previously reported that World Rugby has confirmed the fixtures for the 2026 Nations Cup, with the Springboks set to host England in July.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus, known for tracking future opponents on social media platform X, has already added England to his watchlist.

