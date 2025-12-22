South African media personality Pearl Thusi's old video as a teenager resurfaced online

A social media user reshared the clip of the star on X (formerly Twitter), which quickly went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Thusi's teen video

Pearl Thusi's teen video had fans talking. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Pearl Thusi isn't catching a break on social media as fans continue to dig into her past after the statement she made at the late DJ Warras' memorial service. Recently, an old video of her went viral.

On Sunday, 21 December 2025, an online user @busiwe_bubu reshared an old clip of the media personality when she was a teenager. In the footage, Thusi was competing at a teen pageant and is seen giving her answers to the questions she was asked by the veteran actor Hlomla Dandala.

The post quickly went viral after it was shared on X (formerly Twitter) as it garnered over 80K views, 1K likes and 58 comments.

See the footage below:

Mzansi reacts to Pearl Thusi's throwback clip

Shortly after the video of the media personality was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@StHonorable said:

"She has been beautiful all her life. No adjustments were made, just pure beauty."

@RealMadamCoco wrote:

"She has always been beautiful."

@BlvckScvleOle commented:

"Walter was hitting this at 14/15 years old, son, that’s why she got that kid at 16. y'all playing games, y'all think her acting the way she is acting now is normal."

@BraMfana16 responded:

"She was already giving it up at 16 years."

@Gunsmok26225073 replied:

"And then grew up to embarrass herself at a memorial service just to be at the centre of attention…just like she did with the Bester thing."

@Quantumleeping mentioned:

"Couldn't she remain that way forever instead of the annoyance she has turned out to be."

@mrs_milli00n stated:

"Hence, she is so deeply intertwined in the industry; these are her friends and family. We should give her a break!"

3 times Pearl Thusi trended on X

In December 2025, Pearl Thusi shared a bizarre story about herself and the late DJ Warras at his memorial service, which resulted in her being dragged on social media.

In November 2025, the Queen Sono actress announced her new single featuring the legendary Ihhashi Elimhlophe.

actress announced her new single featuring the legendary Ihhashi Elimhlophe. Pearl Thusi also responded to the backlash she received on social media regarding the controversial speech she gave at DJ Warras' memorial service.

Pearl Thusi's daughter gets emotional over DJ Warras

Briefly News previously reported that Friday, 19 December 2025, was a dark day for the entertainment industry. Former Gagasi FM radio host. DJ Warras' memorial was held at The Galleria, M1 Place, Eastern Service Road, Malboro, Sandton in Johannesburg. Many creatives and media personnel attended the service to pay their last respects.

The 18-year-old podcaster, Thando, went on stage alongside her mother, Pearl Thusi, to deliver her speech and tribute to the late star. A video of the youngster circulated on social media, as she disclosed how DJ Warras was more than an uncle to her; he was someone who always protected her.

